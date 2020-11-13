Marvel's WandaVision to premiere on Disney+ in January 2021

(Pocket-lint) - One of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated new TV series, WandaVision, will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in two months.

WandaVision was actually supposed to follow The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but that show's release date was recently pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus and necessary reshoots. Disney, therefore, said a couple months ago that WandaVision would arrive first, and many speculated it could even hit Disney+ as soon as next month. However, during its fourth-quarter earnings call, Disney finally revealed the show's release date: 15 January 2021.

In WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff and Vision are played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, the same actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe of films. They appear to be set within a sitcom-like world, where we'll likely see Wanda coming to grips with the traumatic events that she experienced in Avengers: Infinity War.

Disney+ costs $6.99 per month in the US or £5.99 a month in the UK. A yearly subscription costs $69.99/£59.99. Disney also bundles all its subscription services in the US - including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu - for just $12.99 a month. Besides Marvel content, Disney+ also has the Star Wars catalogue, including the new hit show The Mandalorian, the second season of which recently debuted. Like WandaVision will, new episodes hit the service every week.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.