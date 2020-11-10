(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is offering a free month of Disney+ to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Starting the week of 9 November 2020, if you’ve never tried Disney+ before, you can get a month of the streaming service for free via the Perks Gallery on an Xbox console or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile apps. Keep in mind Epic Games is also running a deal where Fortnite players - who make purchases of in-game items like V-Bucks - can get up to two months of Disney+ for free if they're new.

As for the Xbox Game Pass perk, it's available to all Ultimate subscribers in all countries where Disney+ is available. Xbox Game Pass members need to redeem the offer by 2 March 2021. When it expires, Disney+ will cost you $6.99 per month in the US (or $12.99 when bundled with Hulu and ESPN+).

Other trial perks available with an Xbox Game Pass subscription include Spotify Premium and Postmates Unlimited.

Xbox Games Pass also gives you access to more than 200 games to download and play on your Xbox One for one monthly fee. It's available on the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. To learn more about it, check out our guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.