Disney+ has brought its group viewing feature to the UK.

Previously available in the US only, GroupWatch connects up to seven friends and family members, in order to watch anything on Disney+ together.

As long as each remote member also subscribes to Disney+, he or she can launch the mode from the details page of any film or TV show on the platform. That will generate a link that can be sent to all invitees.

The feature works on mobile and web, plus connected TV devices and smart TVs themselves. As long as the invitation originates from mobile or web, the GroupWatch experience can be continued on TV.

As well as synchronise playback, any participant can pause the video in case they need a break. And viewers can respond to on-screen action using six different emojis, available through the Disney+ app.

"Storytelling comes alive when you’re able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favourite Disney+ stories with your favourite people from the comfort of your living room," said Disney+'s SVP of product, Jerrell Jimerson.

