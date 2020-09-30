(Pocket-lint) - Disney offers a GroupWatch feature on Disney+ that lets you start a virtual watch party. This is where you can virtually stream a movie or show with friends. The feature works across all your friends' devices, too, whether they're watching on the web or from a phone, media player, or smart TV.

GroupWatch is a virtual watch party feature for Disney+ users. It works with up to six of your friends or family, allowing you to experience a movie or show together for the first time as if you were in the same room watching it together. You can even react to the movie together in real-time (no chatting, however).

Anyone planning to join a GroupWatch party must have a Disney+ account as well as access to the Disney+ app, and anyone can control the movie at any time, whether it's to pause or skip ahead. Playback will sync across all platforms for all users. Disney will even auto-tweak the streams if one person suffers a bandwidth issue to ensure everyone is watching the same thing at the same time. You can also send emojis during the stream - they appear in the bottom of the screen.

GroupWatch is available for all content on Disney+.

Open the latest version of Disney+ mobile app or Disney+ on the web. Look for a movie or TV show. Select the GroupWatch icon next to the play button on the details page. You will be able to select up to six people to join you. You will be given ways to send the invite link, like by messaging apps and email All invite links musts originate and be accepted from the Disney+ app or website While sending the invite, Disney+ will ask if you want to move to a bigger screen. Once everyone has joined, the host can start the stream.

Note: You can't watch international versions or in different languages for individual invitees.

GroupWatch is live now inside Disney+ across all platforms in the US.

It's not yet available in the UK or Europe.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.