(Pocket-lint) - Disney offers a GroupWatch feature on Disney+ that lets you start a virtual watch party. This is where you can virtually stream a movie or show with friends. The feature works across all your friends' devices, too, whether they're watching on the web or from a phone, media player, or smart TV.
What is GroupWatch and how does it work?
GroupWatch is a virtual watch party feature for Disney+ users. It works with up to six of your friends or family, allowing you to experience a movie or show together for the first time as if you were in the same room watching it together. You can even react to the movie together in real-time (no chatting, however).
Anyone planning to join a GroupWatch party must have a Disney+ account as well as access to the Disney+ app, and anyone can control the movie at any time, whether it's to pause or skip ahead. Playback will sync across all platforms for all users. Disney will even auto-tweak the streams if one person suffers a bandwidth issue to ensure everyone is watching the same thing at the same time. You can also send emojis during the stream - they appear in the bottom of the screen.
How to start a GroupWatch party on Disney+
GroupWatch is available for all content on Disney+.
To get started:
- Open the latest version of Disney+ mobile app or Disney+ on the web.
- Look for a movie or TV show.
- Select the GroupWatch icon next to the play button on the details page.
- You will be able to select up to six people to join you.
- You will be given ways to send the invite link, like by messaging apps and email
- All invite links musts originate and be accepted from the Disney+ app or website
- While sending the invite, Disney+ will ask if you want to move to a bigger screen.
- Once everyone has joined, the host can start the stream.
Note: You can't watch international versions or in different languages for individual invitees.
Where is Disney+ GrroupWatch available?
GroupWatch is live now inside Disney+ across all platforms in the US.
It's not yet available in the UK or Europe.
