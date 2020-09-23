How to control Disney+ with Google Assistant on smart displays

(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ now supports Google Assistant voice controls on smart displays like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Here's everything you need to know.

To get started using Google Assistant commands with Disney+ on your smart display, you’ll have to link your Disney+ subscription to your Google Home or Google Assistant app. Once you do that, just say something like “Hey Google, play Togo” or “Hey Google, play The Mandalorian”.

Open the Google Home app on your mobile device. At the top right, tap your account. Make sure your mobile device is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your smart display. Go back to the home page, and at the top left, tap Add + > Videos and photos. Tap Link > Link Account. Complete the sign-in steps. You will need your Disney+ login credentials.

“Hey Google, play Togo”

“Hey Google, play The Mandalorian”.

Keep in mind Disney+ has long been available on Google Assistant-enabled smart displays since late 2019. You can also already use Google Assistant to play Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access, and HBO content. This new Disney+ capability is still a welcomed addition, though, especially for those of you streaming from a Nest Hub or Hub Max.

Check out Google's support page for more details. If this new feature doesn't yet work for you, Google did say voice controls are not yet available in all markets.

Nope. Google also announced a new Frozen-themed interactive story, in which characters from the movie - Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff - tell stories around the campfire that explore the world of Frozen 2. To get started just say, “Hey Google, tell me a ‘Frozen’ story”, and then you can pick which character you’d like to narrate.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.