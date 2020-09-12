(Pocket-lint) - Disney appears to be testing a new feature that will allow Disney+ subscribers to create virtual parties with friends so that they can all watch something together in real time.

Screenshots of the feature popped up on the Disney+ subreddit. It looks like it allows up to six people to join a watch party. It also seems like you can initiate a party simply from a movie or show's title page, and that you can stream absolutely anything on Disney+ - so long as all participants are subscribers.

The feature, thought to be called GroupWatch, is reportedly being tested in Canada right now. The Verge said Disney is hoping to roll the feature to other regions this autumn. If true, it won't be the first streaming service to offer such a capability. Amazon Prime Video, for instance, has a group watch tool for up to 100 people in one session. Called Watch Party, it also allows anyone in the US to stream thousands of titles. But they need to be Prime subscribers.

Let's also not forget that third-party web browser extensions also let people make group watch parties for Netflix, HBO, and other streaming services. With so many people stuck at home for months in 2020, it's become the norm for people to watch movies together, but remotely, from the safety of their own homes.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.