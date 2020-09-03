(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ plans to launch Mulan on 4 September. But if you don't want to pay the additional $30 to stream it, just wait a few months. Disney has announced the live-action remake of the classic animation will be free for all Disney+ subscribers from 4 December.

A description on Mulan’s Disney+ page reveals it will be available to everyone shortly after launching on the service, and a FAQ page for Mulan notes that the “Premier Access offer will be available until 2 November 2020". We're not sure what will happen if you attempt to watch Mulan between 2 November and 4 December, though we've contacted Disney for more details.

Disney first announced Mulan would be a Disney+ streaming exclusive during an earnings call in August, when Disney CEO Bob Chapek told analysts that the company “thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring [Mulan] out in a timely manner". The film was originally scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release, but the pandemic thwarted those plans.

“We’re very pleased to be able to bring Mulan to our consumer base that has been waiting for it for a long, long time - as we’ve had to, unfortunately, move our theatrical date several times,” Chapek explained during the call. All countries where Disney+ is available can stream Mulan in September, but some countries, like China, are still slated to receive a theatrical release.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.