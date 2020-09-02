The Mandalorian Season 2 hits Disney+ 30 October 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Disney has announced the official air date for The Mandalorian Season 2 and you don't have too long to wait.

It'll start on Disney+ in multiple regions on Friday 30 October 2020 and will run weekly, like the first season.

We don't have many details about the new season yet, just an Instagram post that shows the logo and these words: "This is the day. New episodes start streaming 30 Oct on Disney+".

According to the rumour mill, Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Zombieland: Double Tap) will join the cast as Clone Wars favourite Ahsoka Tano. She was reportedly seen filming some clips for the upcoming new season trailer.

We don't yet know when the trailer will be available, but it will surely be soon now that the official release date has been revealed.

We also know that Giancarlo Esposito will return as main villain Moff Gideon. Esposito is a busy actor these days - not only starring in The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul (reprising his role from Breaking Bad), but he will be in the second series of The Boys starting on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, and is the chief bad guy in the Far Cry 6 videogame.

Writing by Rik Henderson.