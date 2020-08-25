(Pocket-lint) - The live action version of Mulan will arrive on Disney+ in the UK (and US) on Friday 4 September and, contrary to some reports, will not just be offered as a rental.

It will be exclusive to the platform as a newly-launched Premier Access title, which means you pay once but can watch it as many times as you like as long as you remain a Disney+ subscriber.

It will cost £19.99 in the UK ($29.99 in the States) but you don't just get it for 24-hours, like the Universal day-and-date movie rentals that have appeared on other platforms.

Similarly, you don't technically own it outright neither, as you will not be able to access it anymore should you cancel your subscription.

Mulan will be available in HD, Ultra HD, HDR and with Dolby Audio (depending on your viewing system). It can also be downloaded to mobile devices for remote viewing.

squirrel_widget_187869

The 2020 movie remake stars Yifei Lu as the eponymous lead, with Donnie Yen (Ip Man), Jet Li (Once Upon a Time in China), and Bruce Lee's son, Jason Scott Lee, in supporting roles.

Its previously planned cinematic release was scuppered by the pandemic, so Disney has followed NBCUniversal in releasing it straight to a home platform.

Writing by Rik Henderson.