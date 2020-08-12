(Pocket-lint) - After bandwidth restriction measures during lockdown, Disney+ has recently restored its UK service to offer all supported shows and films in their full glory, with many in 4K and HDR.
That includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos if your TV and sound system are compatible.
But what shows are there in 4K? What can you currently watch on Disney+ in UHD?
Here is the list of all available 4K programming and movies on the platform in the UK (as of 12 August 2020):
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Aladdin (1992)
- Aladdin (2019)
- Ant-Man
- Ant-Man And The Wasp
- Auntie Edna
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Beauty And The Beast (1991)
- Beauty And The Beast (2017)
- Big Hero 6
- Black Cauldron, The
- Black Panther
- Bug's Life, A
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Captain Marvel
- Celebration Of The Music From Coco, A
- Christopher Robin
- Cinderella (2015)
- Diary Of A Future President (Series)
- Disney Gallery / Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Series)
- Diving With Dolphins
- Doctor Strange
- Dolphin Reef
- Dumbo (2019)
- Elephant
- Encore! (Series)
- Float
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is A Computer?
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is A Friend?
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is A Leader?
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is A Pet?
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is Art?
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is Cheese?
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is Money?
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is Reading?
- Forky Asks A Question: What Is Time?
- Free Solo
- Frozen II
- Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
- Hamilton (2020)
- High School Musical: Extra Credit (One Bonus Per Episode)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Series)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Sing-Along (Series)
- Hocus Pocus
- In The Footsteps Of Elephant
- Into The Unknown: Making Disney Frozen Ii (Series)
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Jungle Book, The (2016)
- Kitbull
- Lady And The Tramp (2019)
- Lamp Life
- Lion King, The (1994)
- Lion King, The (2019)
- Little Mermaid, The (1989)
- Loop
- Maggie Simpson In "Playdate With Destiny"
- Maleficent
- Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
- Mandalorian, The (Series)
- Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron
- Marvel's Runaways (Series)
- Marvel's The Avengers
- Muppet Christmas Carol, The
- Noelle
- Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The
- One Day At Disney
- One Day At Disney (Series)
- Out
- Peanuts Movie, The
- Penguins: Life On The Edge
- Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl
- Princess Diaries 2, The: Royal Engagement
- Purl
- Remember The Titans
- Rogue Trip (Series)
- Santa Clause 2, The
- Santa Clause 3, The: The Escape Clause
- Santa Clause, The
- Short Circuit (Series)
- Smash And Grab
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones
- Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi
- Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Final Season
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
- Stargirl
- Thor
- Thor: The Dark World
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- Togo
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Wind
- Wrinkle In Time, A (2018)
- X2
- X-Men
- X-Men: Apocalypse
- X-Men: Days Of Future Past
- X-Men: First Class
- X-Men: The Last Stand
We'll update this list when new 4K shows and films are added to Disney+. In the meantime, you can also check out our extensive round-up of the service here.