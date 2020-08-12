(Pocket-lint) - After bandwidth restriction measures during lockdown, Disney+ has recently restored its UK service to offer all supported shows and films in their full glory, with many in 4K and HDR.

That includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos if your TV and sound system are compatible.

But what shows are there in 4K? What can you currently watch on Disney+ in UHD?

Here is the list of all available 4K programming and movies on the platform in the UK (as of 12 August 2020):

10 Things I Hate About You

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

Ant-Man

Ant-Man And The Wasp

Auntie Edna

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Beauty And The Beast (1991)

Beauty And The Beast (2017)

Big Hero 6

Black Cauldron, The

Black Panther

Bug's Life, A

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Celebration Of The Music From Coco, A

Christopher Robin

Cinderella (2015)

Diary Of A Future President (Series)

Disney Gallery / Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Series)

Diving With Dolphins

Doctor Strange

Dolphin Reef

Dumbo (2019)

Elephant

Encore! (Series)

Float

Forky Asks A Question: What Is A Computer?

Forky Asks A Question: What Is A Friend?

Forky Asks A Question: What Is A Leader?

Forky Asks A Question: What Is A Pet?

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Art?

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Cheese?

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Money?

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Reading?

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Time?

Free Solo

Frozen II

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Hamilton (2020)

High School Musical: Extra Credit (One Bonus Per Episode)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Series)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Sing-Along (Series)

Hocus Pocus

In The Footsteps Of Elephant

Into The Unknown: Making Disney Frozen Ii (Series)

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Jungle Book, The (2016)

Kitbull

Lady And The Tramp (2019)

Lamp Life

Lion King, The (1994)

Lion King, The (2019)

Little Mermaid, The (1989)

Loop

Maggie Simpson In "Playdate With Destiny"

Maleficent

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

Mandalorian, The (Series)

Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Marvel's Runaways (Series)

Marvel's The Avengers

Muppet Christmas Carol, The

Noelle

Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

One Day At Disney

One Day At Disney (Series)

Out

Peanuts Movie, The

Penguins: Life On The Edge

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

Princess Diaries 2, The: Royal Engagement

Purl

Remember The Titans

Rogue Trip (Series)

Santa Clause 2, The

Santa Clause 3, The: The Escape Clause

Santa Clause, The

Short Circuit (Series)

Smash And Grab

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Final Season

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Stargirl

Thor

Thor: The Dark World

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Togo

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Wind

Wrinkle In Time, A (2018)

X2

X-Men

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: Days Of Future Past

X-Men: First Class

X-Men: The Last Stand

We'll update this list when new 4K shows and films are added to Disney+. In the meantime, you can also check out our extensive round-up of the service here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.