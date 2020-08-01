(Pocket-lint) - Marvel is ready to enter the streaming wars with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a new limited series exclusive to Disney+.

The show, which revolves around the two former Captain America sidekicks, will be the first of eight shows set in the MCU that are planned for the Disney+. Although it's original August release date was recently delayed, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will still be the first Disney+ original set in the MCU.

Considering it could arrive without much notice, we figured it'd be a good time to round up everything there is to know about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will likely focus on Wilson grappling with becoming the new Captain America.

Actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are slated to reprise their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, aka The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, respectively. The characters were important in the last two Captain America films, and their new series is considered a wider part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The show is slated to run for six episodes and is being billed as a limited series, so don’t expect a second season any time soon.

While Marvel could certainly begin production on another season eventually, there are already eight other MCU shows in the works for Disney+. Plus, it seems like a rumour about a new show surfaces every day. It might be a while before we see Falcon and Winter Soldier leading an MCU production again.

Wyatt Russell has been confirmed to play John Walker, aka US Agent, a uber-patriot who often ends up as an antagonist to Captain America in the comics.

Rumours say Walker will the be US' choice to replace Captain America instead of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who received Captain America’s Shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. One interesting tidbit: In the comics, Walker was trained by Taskmaster, the villain in the upcoming Black Widow film.

You may remember Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo from Civil War. He was just a regular man with no superpowers bent on revenge against the Avengers, as he blamed them for the death of his family. He is slated to return as the villain. He will sport the purple mask he is known for wearing in Marvel Comics.

The return of Baron Zemo should mean interesting things for Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, as Zemo manipulated the Winter Soldier throughout Civil War.

Another returning actor from the two previous Captain America films is Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. Of course, last time we saw her, in Civil War, she shared a kiss with Captain America, who is now her great uncle through marriage if we correctly followed the Endgame time travel stuff. Kinda gross.

This leads us to a big question that fans have been wondering: Will we get to see one more scene of Chris Evans as old man Steve Rodgers, as we saw at the end of Endgame? The actor himself shot down rumours of a cameo, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from running rampant about seeing America’s butt once more.

We discussed this in detail via the section above, but here's a summary of the cast and crew members confirmed so far for season one:

Anthony Mackie - The Falcon aka Sam Wilson

Sebastian Stan - The Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes

Daniel Bruhl - Baron Helmut Zemo

Emily VanCamp - Sharon Carter

Wyatt Russell - US Agent aka John Walker

Marvel originally wanted to release The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in August 2020, but it’s been delayed -- with no new release date given.

However, the good news is that the delay might be short-lived, as filming for the limited series resumed in July. Given the five-month delay in shooting due to the coronavirus, and if there's a quick turnaround now, Marvel Studios could get out the series by sometime later this year or in early 2021.

But here’s another factor that could cause a further delay: Marvel had planned on releasing Black Widow in May - three months before The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s original August release date. Marvel seems determined to give Black Widow a theatrical release, so if there’s some type of tie-in to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series, that could lead to Marvel delaying the show until Black Widow gets a proper release.

Our only look at The Falcon and The Winter Soldier so far has been from an advert that ran during the Super Bowl, and it included snippets from other upcoming Disney+ Marvel shows. Check out Falcon taking the Vibranium shield for a test throw as the trailer starts:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.