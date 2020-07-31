(Pocket-lint) - The Mandalorian became an instant smash hit when it was released on Disney+ in late 2019. It’s become a shining beacon in Star Wars fandom, considering the recent run of Disney-produced Star Wars films has somewhat floundered critically (although the movies are still considered box office successes). The Mandalorian has even been nominated for 15 Emmys so far, including for Outstanding Drama Series.

With all that excitement surrounding the show, Disney is, of course, planning a season two. Here’s what we know about The Mandalorian S2 to date.

You can expect most of your favourites - who survived the first season - to return for season two. (You’ll live on in our hearts Kuill and IG-11).

That obviously means you'll see more of Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian, as well as The Child, or Baby Yoda as he’s more commonly called. Fans should also expect to see Gina Carano’s Cara Dune and Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga, as they've all been confirmed to return by Disney.

The Dark Saber was one of the burning questions from the first season finale of The Mandalorian. The unique lightsaber was created by the first Mandalorian Jedi, Tarre Vizsla. After his death, other Mandalorians from Vizsla’s clan acquired the blade and wielded it as they ruled over Mandalore for generations.

The history of the saber goes back through most of Star Wars mythology, with even Darth Maul wielding it at one point. How it ends up in Moff Gideon’s hands remains a mystery. We might see an answer soon, as the actor playing Moff Gideon told Deadline: “It’s a key to Moff Gideon’s past.”

Boba Fett was last seen falling into the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine in Return of the Jedi, but it appears he’s somehow escaped and will appear in the second season of The Mandalorian. Actor Temuera Morrison will play the character, Hollywood Reporter has claimed. He played Jango Fett in 2002’s Attack of the Clones.

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars' animated series, you’ve probably been waiting years for a live-action version of Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, Ahsoka Tano. Well, rumours point to the character making her debut in season two of The Mandalorian on Disney+ this autumn.

The character was originally created by The Mandalorian's writer, director, and producer, Dave Filoni.

She has a fully fleshed out story in the animated series, where we see her begin as a teenage Padawan to Anakin during The Clone Wars, and then when she's older, we see her helping lead the fight against the Empire in Rebels. One of the most potentially interesting parts about Ahsoka’s entrance into The Mandalorian is that she knew Yoda and might have some knowledge to share with Mando about where he could find his family.

Ahsoka is reportedly going to be portrayed by Rosario Dawson, who has been linked to the role since she responded to a tweet about playing Ahsoka in 2017.

Another character created during Dave Filoni’s time working on Star Wars' animated series is Bo Katan, and recent reports indicate that Katee Sackhoff, who voiced the character in Star Wars: Rebels, has been cast as Bo Katan again for the new season of The Mandalorian.

In Rebels, Bo Katan was given the Dark Saber by Sabine Wren to unite The Mandalorians against the Empire. So, basically she’d be able to fill in the gaps between what happened between The Mandalorians and the Empire as well as let us know how Moff Gideon got his hands on the Dark Saber.

Part of what made the first season of The Mandalorian so special was the rotating cast of amazing directors - headlined by showrunner John Favreau. Favreau is back again for season two to direct at least one episode. Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rick Famuyiwa will each get an episode, too.

As for new directors for this upcoming season, Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp) are set to direct episodes. Carl Weathers will also pull double duty this season and direct an episode.

We discussed this in detail via the section above, but here's a summary of the cast and crew members confirmed so far for season two:

Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian aka Din Djarin

- The Mandalorian aka Din Djarin Giancarlo Esposito - Moff Gideon

- Moff Gideon Gina Carano - Cara Dune

- Cara Dune Carl Weathers - Greef Karga

- Greef Karga Baby Yoda - Himself

Reporting on The Mandalorians casting rumours has turned into its own cottage industry, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Beihn both being the subjects of unconfirmed reports about appearances in the show's second season. But our favorite rumour is that Timothy Olyphant will join the show as Cobb Vanth, a former slave who becomes the sheriff of Tatooine after the fall of the Hutts, all while sporting Mandalorian armor.

In other words, we’re talking about space Deadwood. Here's a summary of rumoured cast and crew members so far for season two of The Mandalorian:

Rosario Dawson - Ahsoka Tano

- Ahsoka Tano Temuera Morrison - Boba Fett

- Boba Fett Katee Sackhoff - Bo Katan

- Bo Katan Timothy Olyphant - Cobb Vanth

- Cobb Vanth Michael Beihn

Jamie Lee Curtis

The Mandalorian was such an immediate breakout hit that Disney had showrunner Jon Favreau start filming on a second season shortly after the first season premiered, which paid dividends, since filming for season two completed before it could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed we can still expect The Mandalorian season 2 to premiere in October 2020.

Disney hasn’t released a trailer for season two.

So, in lieu of that, here’s a YouTube video showing every Baby Yoda scene from the first four episodes of season one.

Check out our guide on how to watch every Star Wars movie and TV show in the correct order.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.