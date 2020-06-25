Disney has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it is shutting its kids channels in the UK, with all children's content being exclusive to Disney+ going forward.

The Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior will no longer be available on British TV, through Sky, Virgin Media or any other TV service from 1 October 2020. They have already been removed from Now TV, with customers informed of their removal on 21 June.

Instead, all content and shows, such as Doc McStuffins, Elena of Avalor, and Liv and Maddie will be exclusive to Disney+. Many (if not all) series are already available on the streaming platform.

"The direct-to-consumer service, which garnered more than 54.5 million subscribers worldwide in its first seven months, will now premiere all the latest films, series and specials from the three Disney Channels, along with offering a rich and expansive back catalogue of Disney Channel titles in the UK, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Descendants 3 and Phineas and Ferb," we were told in a statement.

It also hinted that the closure of the channels was due to deals for new distribution agreements between Disney and Sky, Virgin TV. etc, not being struck.

"The Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business and continues to execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets where Disney+ is also available, with the goal of giving our fans multiple entry points to our storytelling," it added.

Disney+ costs £5.99 per month in the UK.

