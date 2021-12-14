There are over 45 post-credits scenes hidden like easter eggs at the end of all the films and even shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some exist to give fans one last laugh, but many of them do contain important information that bridge the 20+ movies and shows together while also giving fans something to chew on as they wonder about where the universe is headed next.

You might've missed them if you ran to the bathroom or shut off the TV as soon as you saw the credits roll. Or maybe you caught them but missed the references or would like to know more. Either way, we've listed every post-credits scene below, so you can easily watch them all, complete with links to Disney+. We've also provided some context to help you make sense of the MCU timeline.

Every Marvel post-credits scene explained

Follow our guide below to learn about all the MCU post-credits scenes (also known as end-credits scenes). At the bottom, you'll find a spoiler-free version with links to the actual scenes if you wish to watch them.

NOTE: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW.

Iron Man (2008)

The post-credits scene that started them all sees Nick Fury reveal the Avengers Initiative to Tony Stark.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: End of credits

In this scene located at the end of the Iron Man's credits, we see Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), who - after revealing his identity as Iron Man - returns home to find Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) waiting to admit that Iron Man isn’t the world’s only superhero. Did post-credits scenes even exist before Marvel left a preview of an entire cinematic universe at the end of 2008’s Iron Man?

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

This scene sees Tony Stark approach a down-and-out General Ross to let him know about a team that's being formed.

Watch it: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix Where to find it: Before the credits

Before the credits roll at the end of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Marvel gave us another peek at the Avengers' future; we see Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) approach General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (William Hurt) at a bar to inform him that a team is being assembled.

This scene is particularly interesting to the future of the MCU, as Ross appears at Tony Stark’s funeral in the Avengers: Endgame film and is slated to appear in Black Widow, too. There are also circulating rumours about an appearance in the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series and potentially even a Thunderbolts team-up at some point in the future.

This film is currently not available on Disney+, but that's not surprising, given Marvel wants you to forget about it anyway.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Iron Man 2's post-credits scene sees Agent Coulson arrive in New Mexico - where a mysterious hammer has fallen from the sky.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: End of credits

This post-credits scene is nothing but a straight-up teaser for Thor, which released a year after Iron Man 2 premiered. The scene shows Shield Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) arriving at a desert in New Mexico before the shot pans out to reveal Thor's Hammer at the center of a crater.

Thor (2011)

This scene teases the first Avengers film, as it's revealed that Erik Selvig is under the control of Loki.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: End of credits

This is another post-credits scene teasing a future MCU film. It previews events in the first Avengers film; we see Nick Fury welcome Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) to a Shield facility so that he can begin to study the Tesseract. However, Selvig is under the control of Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America's post-credits scene sees Nick Fury approach Steve Rogers to ask for help saving the world.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: End of credits

In this scene at the end of the credits, we see further foreshadowing to the first Avengers film, which would come a year later. Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans) is doing his usual workout of blowing up punching bags with his fists when Nick Fury appears and asks for help saving the world.

The Avengers (2012)

The Avengers reunite one more time in this post-credits scene, but only to have a bite to eat.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

The Avengers is our first film with two scenes. We see them once the credits roll.

The first scene occurs mid-way through and introduces the mad titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin). We see him learn of Loki's defeat at the hands of the Avengers. The second scene is one of Marvel's more famous post-credits scenes: The exhausted Avengers, after defending New York and defeating a gigantic invading alien army, reunite for a "Shawarma", or a bite to eat.

Iron Man 3 (2013)

This scene reveals that the Tony Stark voiceovers throughout the film were just him recounting the story to a sleeping Bruce Banner.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: End of credits

In this scene at the end of the credits, we see Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) recounting the events of the film to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who has drifted off to sleep. While this is played up for laughs, Tony Stark sitting down with Bruce for an impromptu therapy session shows him struggling with the worry that he can't save everyone, which leads to him creating Ultron.

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

The Dark World has two post-credits scenes. The most important of the two reveals that The Collector was given the Aether.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

The Dark World gives us another two scenes at the end. The first connects to the future of the Infinity Stones, as we see Thor's compatriots, Sif (Jaime Alexander) and Volstagg (Ray Stevenson), give the Aether to The Collector (Benicio Del Toro).

The second scene, which is at the end of the credits, sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) return to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and the two share a loving embrace. For a while, it seemed this was the peak of the Thor/Jane Foster relationship, as Portman stopped appearing in the film, and later, in Endgame, Thor references an apparent breakup. However, Portman will return for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

There are two important scenes. The first introduces Wanda Maximoff. The other sees Bucky rediscover his past.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

Another double end-scene, nice.

The first foreshadows Avengers: Age of Ultron. We see Wolfgang Von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann) studying Loki's scepter/mind stone. He turns to two survivors of tests involving the scepter - Quiksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The second scene is at the very end of the credits and sees the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) sneak into a Captain America-themed exhibit at a museum, where he then notices a part of the exhibit that is dedicated to his past life.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians has two fun - but less impactful - scenes that see Baby Groot dancing and The Collector sitting amongst his ruined collection.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Before the credits and at the end of credits

The first Guardians of the Galaxy has two post-credits scenes, and both of them fit well with the film's funny streak.

The first scene is before the credits and sees now-Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) dancing while Drax (Dave Bautista) sharpens his knives. The second scene sees The Collector (Benicio Del Toro) sitting amongst the ruins of his collection before the Russian space dog Cosmos comes and licks his face, which grosses Howard the Duck.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014)

Age of Ultron's post-credits scene gives us our first glimpse of Thanos as he declares, "Fine, I'll do it myself."

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: Mid-way through credits

This scene shows Thanos (Josh Brolin) putting on the Infinity Gauntlet before declaring, "Fine, I'll do it myself," as he then sets off to obtain all the Infinity stones and to do a final confrontation with the Avengers. This moment pivots Thanos to be the universe's primary antagonist.

Ant-Man (2015)

Ant-Man's two scenes each preview different future MCU films: The Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain America: Civil War.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

Here's another double post-credits sequence from Marvel at the conclusion of Ant-Man, with each scene foreshadowing a future MCU film.

The first scene sees Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) reveal a prototype Wasp suit to his daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly), alluding to the Ant-Man and The Wasp sequel. The second scene shows a snippet from Captain America: Civil War, where we see Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans) and Sam "The Falcon" Wilson (Anthony Mackie) have captured Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and are discussing what to do with him.

Sam then says that he knows a guy who might be able to help, alluding to his encounter with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The two post-credits scenes in this film see Bucky Barnes in Wakanda and Peter Parker returning to his Aunt May.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

There are two end scenes in Captain America: Civil War. The first sees Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans) in Wakanda, where he witnesses Bucky (Sebastian Stan) go into cryogenic sleep while the Wakandans discover a way to undo his mental programming. He then meets with T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who informs him he can stay in Wakanda as long as he needs.

The second scene shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returning home to Queens. His Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) inquires about a fresh black eye from his time with Tony Stark. At the end, he inspects his web-slinger and discovers Tony modified it so it emits a Spider-Man symbol.

Doctor Strange (2016)

One of the Doctor Stange post-credits scenes is a snippet from Thor: Ragnorak, while the other reveals Strange's former ally Mordo is now a threat.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

Doctor Strange also has two post-credits scenes. The first is a scene from Thor: Ragnarok; Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) asks why Thor has brought Loki to Earth, before the two come to an agreement that Doctor Strange will help them if they return to Asgard immediately.

The second scene sees Strange's former ally Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) attack Jonathan Pangborn (Benjamin Bratt), who had previously helped Strange. Mordo makes clear he's a future threat when he describes sorcerers like Doctor Strange as the main problem with the world.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II has five post-credits scenes, including one that introduces Adam Warlock, who be in Guardians Vol. 3.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Where to find them: There are five throughout the entire credits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol II set the standard for post-credits scenes with five - three more than any other MCU film. Of course, most of them are just humourous little skits, like Stan Lee talking to the Watchers, Starlord (Chris Pratt) dealing with a teenage Groot, and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) accidentally stabbing Drax with Yondu's arrow. The other two scenes are teases that haven't been paid off yet.

Yondu's sacrifice, Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone) reassembles his old team that Yondu was part of in the past. Whether this team reemerges in the next Guardians of the Galaxy or ends up in a Disney+ spin-off, we'll have to wait.

The other scene shows Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), leader of the Sovereign, revealing that she is creating a creature capable of killing the Guardians of the Galaxy. She has named him Adam, which is a reference to the Marvel Comics character Adam Warlock.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

There are two post-credits scenes in Homecoming. The most important sees Adrian Toomes approached in prison about the identity of Spider-Man.

Watch it: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

There are two scenes in Homecoming. The first shows Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) approached in prison about the identity of Spider-Man, but Toomes refuses to reveal what he knows. The second scene comes at the end of the credits; Chris Evan's Captain America films a PSA on the importance of patience before letting you and the audience know that you've all waited for nothing.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

The post-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok shows Thor and Loki just before Thanos attacks their ship to start the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

The first extra scene in Thor: Ragnarok shows the reconciled Thor and Loki discussing plans for the future of the Asgardian people when a large spaceship appears just outside of their own. We, of course, later learn in Avengers: Infinity War that the ship belongs to Thanos.

The second scene comes at the end of the credits and sees the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) dealing with the fallout of the revolution on Sakaar.

Black Panther (2018)

Two end-scenes of Black Panther show T'Challa reveal Wakanda's true power to the world, and that Bucky has been cured of his programming.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

The first of two extra scenes in Black Panther show T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) revealing to the UN that Wakanda is a technological superpower and pledging to help the world. The second scene shows Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has awoken and appears to be recovered from his mental programming. He's visited by Shuri (Letitia Wright), who tells him he has a lot of catching up to do.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The Infinity War post-credits scene foreshadows his relationship with Captain Marvel and her arrival in Avengers: Endgame.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: End of credits

Avengers: Infinity War only has one extra scene, and it foreshadows Nick Fury's relationship with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and her eventual return to Earth following the Snap. As the effects of the Snap unfold around him, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) sends a communication to an unknown person via a super-charged beeper. And then, he fades to dust.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)

One of Ant-Man and The Wasps two post-credits scenes sees Scott trapped in the quantum realm after he enters it just prior to Thanos' snap.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

Captain Marvel (2019)

There are two post-credits scenes in Captain Marvel. One sees the Avengers looking at Fury's mysterious pager. The other shows how Fury lost his eye.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

There are two post-credits scenes in 2019's Captain Marvel, one of which previews Avengers: Endgame. As a group of Avengers discuss the pager found where Fury disintegrated, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) shows up in the room and demands to know what happened to Fury.

The other scene explains how Fury got the Tesseract back from Goose the Cat.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame doesn't feature a post-credits scene, but you can hear the sound of Tony Stark beating iron into shape for his first suit.

Watch the movie: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: N/A

So, the biggest MCU movie of them all didn't include a post-credits scene, but there is a tiny callback diehard fans might've picked up on as they waited through the credits. As the credits begin to wind down, you can hear the sound of Tony Stark beating iron into shape for his first suit.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2019)

Far From Home features two important scenes. One sees Peter's identity revealed to the world. The other shows that Fury has actually been the Skrull Talos.

Watch it: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Where to find them: Mid-way through credits and end of credits

Spider-Man: Far From Home had two of the most consequential post-credits scenes yet. In the first scene, we see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) finishing up web-slinging around the city when news breaks on a nearby TV. J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) airs a doctored video with Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) pinning his own actions on Spider-Man and revealing the hero's true identity.

In the final extra scene, we see Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) were actually the shape-shifting Skrulls, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn), and they call the real Nick Fury, who's currently aboard a Skrull vessel in deep space.

WandaVision (2020)

WandaVision’s has two post-credits scenes, including one which teases Wanda’s next appearance in Multiverse of Madness.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through the credits

There are two post-credits scenes in the season finale of WandaVision. The first sees Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris) in the aftermath of Wanda leaving Westview, where she is approached by a Skrull who says she was sent by her old friend, Carol Danvers.

The other sees Wanda Maximoff living a reclusive life in a wooded location as she studies Agatha Harkness' books of magic and she begins to hear her children cry out. Marvel updated this ending after the finale aired, and you can now see an astral form of Doctor Strange approaching Wanda's cabin, teasing both characters' future in The Multiverse of Madness.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s post-credits scene sees Sharon Carter pardoned and returning to her old job, before she makes a mysterious phone call.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: Mid-way through the credits

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's season finale features only one post-credits scene. It sees Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) receiving a pardon from the US government and the opportunity to return to her old job. As she leaves the courthouse, she calls one of her former contacts and says that she now has direct access to US technology and weapons.

Loki (2021)

The Loki season finale features a very small post-credits scene that sees a TVA file stamped with the message, "Loki will return in Season 2."

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: End of credits

The Loki season finale features a very small post-credits scene that sees a TVA file stamped with the message, "Loki will return in Season 2."

Black Widow (2021)

Black Widow's post-credits scene sets up Yelena to go after Clint Barton once she's told he's responsible for her sister's death.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: End of credits

The post-credits scene of Black Widow sees Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova at the grave of her sister, Natasha Romanoff following her death in Avengers: Endgame. While there, she's approached by Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Valentina Allegra de Fontaine with a proposition to go after the person responsible for Natasha's death, and then Valentina shows her a picture of Hawkeye.

What If... (2021)

What If's season finale features a post-credits scene that sees Peggy Carter return to her own timeline and find the Hydra Stomper with someone hidden inside.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find it: Mid-way through the credits

The season finale of What If featured a post-credits scene that sees Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) return to her own timeline. Once there, Black Widow defeats Batroc, and then Peggy arrives and they discover the Hydra Stomper armour that Steve Rogers used to fight alongside Peggy. Before the scene ends, Natasha reveals that there's someone inside the armour.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

The two Shang-Chi post-credits scenes see Shang-Chi meet some of the Avengers, while his sister reforms the Ten Rings criminal organization.

Watch it: Disney+

Disney+ Where to find them: Mid-way through the credits and end of credits

Shang Chi features two post-credits scenes.

The first shows Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) meeting with Wong, Bruce Banner, and Carol Danvers. It's revealed that Shang Chi's 10 rings are sending some type of message out. The second scene reveals Shang Chi's sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) has become the new leader of their father's criminal organization, the Ten Rings, as she's flanked by Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) and Jon-Jon (Ronny Chieng).

Eternals (2021)

Eternals features two post-credits scenes, including one that introduces Thanos' brother Eros, played by pop star Harry Styles.

Watch it: Disney+ on 12 January 2022

Disney+ on 12 January 2022 Where to find them: End of credits

Eternals also features two post-credits scenes.

The first sees Makari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Thena (Angelina Jolie) drifting through space before they are found by Eros (Harry Styles), the brother of Thanos, and his friend Pip (Patton Oswalt). Eros then reveals that he knows where the Eternals' other friends are.

The other scene sees Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) discover the ancient sword that will turn him into the Black Knight.

Disney

Venom’s post-credits scene teases the second Venom film and the arrival of Cletus Kassidy aka Carnage.

Watch it: Netflix

Netflix Where to find them: End of credits

Venom’s post-credits scene sees Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock venture to a prison in order to conduct an interview with a serial killer named Cletus Kassidy, who comic book fans will recognize as the villain Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Eddie Brock and Venom are suddenly transported to a new world where they see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on the TV.

Watch it: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Where to find them: End of credits

The Venom sequel has a post-credits scene that sees Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock on vacation with the Venom symbiote when a gold light passes over them leaving them in a totally new room. Then a news bulletin appears on the TV covering the revelation of Spider-Man’s identity from the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene.

Spoiler-free version: Every MCU post-credits scene at a glance

Here's a compilation of all the Marvel movie end scenes, but spoiler-free:

