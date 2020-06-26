There are 39 post-credit scenes hidden like easter eggs at the end of all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of them simply exist to give fans one extra laugh before they leave the theatre, but many of them do contain important information that bridges the 20+ movies together while also giving fans something to chew on as they wonder about where the universe is headed next.

In this scene located at the end of the Iron Man's credits, we see Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), who - after revealing his identity as Iron Man - returns home to find Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) waiting to admit that Iron Man isn’t the world’s only superhero. Did post-credit scenes even exist before Marvel left a preview of an entire cinematic universe at the end of 2008’s Iron Man?

Before the credits roll at the end of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Marvel gave us another peek at the Avengers' future; we see Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) approach General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (William Hurt) at a bar to inform him that a team is being assembled.

This scene is particularly interesting to the future of the MCU, as Ross appears at Tony Stark’s funeral in the Avengers: Endgame film and is slated to appear in Black Widow, too. There are also circulating rumours about an appearance in the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series and potentially even a Thunderbolts team-up at some point in the future.

This is the only film currently not available on a streaming platform, but that's not surprising, given Marvel wants you to forget about it anyway.

This post-credits scene is nothing but a straight-up teaser for Thor, which released a year after Iron Man 2 premiered. The scene shows Shield Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) arriving at a desert in New Mexico before the shot pans out to reveal Thor's Hammer at the center of a crater.

This is another post-credit scene teasing a future MCU film. It previews events in the first Avengers film; we see Nick Fury welcome Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) to a Shield facility so that he can begin to study the Tesseract. However, Selvig is under the control of Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

In this scene at the end of the credits, we see further foreshadowing to the first Avengers film, which would come a year later. Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans) is doing his usual workout of blowing up punching bags with his fists when Nick Fury appears and asks for help saving the world.

The Avengers is our first film with two scenes. We see them once the credits roll.

The first scene occurs mid-way through and introduces the mad titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin). We see him learn of Loki's defeat at the hands of the Avengers. The second scene is one of Marvel's more famous end-credit scenes: The exhausted Avengers, after defending New York and defeating a gigantic invading alien army, reunite for a "Shawarma", or a bite to eat.

In this scene at the end of the credits, we see Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) recounting the events of the film to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who has drifted off to sleep. While this is played up for laughs, Tony Stark sitting down with Bruce for an impromptu therapy session shows him struggling with the worry that he can't save everyone, which leads to him creating Ultron.

The Dark World gives us another two scenes at the end. The first connects to the future of the Infinity Stones, as we see Thor's compatriots, Sif (Jaime Alexander) and Volstagg (Ray Stevenson), give the Aether to The Collector (Benicio Del Toro).

The second scene, which is at the end of the credits, sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) return to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and the two share a loving embrace. For a while, it seemed this was the peak of the Thor/Jane Foster relationship, as Portman stopped appearing in the film, and later, in Endgame, Thor references an apparent breakup. However, Portman will return for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Another double end-scene, nice.

The first foreshadows Avengers: Age of Ultron. We see Wolfgang Von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann) studying Loki's scepter/mind stone. He turns to two survivors of tests involving the scepter - Quiksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The second scene is at the very end of the credits and sees the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) sneak into a Captain America-themed exhibit at a museum, where he then notices a part of the exhibit that is dedicated to his past life.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy has two post-credit scenes, and both of them fit well with the film's funny streak.

The first scene is before the credits and sees now-Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) dancing while Drax (Dave Bautista) sharpens his knives. The second scene sees The Collector (Benicio Del Toro) sitting amongst the ruins of his collection before the Russian space dog Cosmos comes and licks his face, which grosses Howard the Duck.

This scene shows Thanos (Josh Brolin) putting on the Infinity Gauntlet before declaring, "Fine, I'll do it myself," as he then sets off to obtain all the Infinity stones and to do a final confrontation with the Avengers. This moment pivots Thanos to be the universe's primary antagonist.

Here's another double post-credit sequence from Marvel at the conclusion of Ant-Man, with each scene foreshadowing a future MCU film.

The first scene sees Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) reveal a prototype Wasp suit to his daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly), alluding to the Ant-Man and The Wasp sequel. The second scene shows a snippet from Captain America: Civil War, where we see Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans) and Sam "The Falcon" Wilson (Anthony Mackie) have captured Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and are discussing what to do with him.

Sam then says that he knows a guy who might be able to help, alluding to his encounter with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

There are two end scenes in Captain America: Civil War. The first sees Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans) in Wakanda, where he witnesses Bucky (Sebastian Stan) go into cryogenic sleep while the Wakandans discover a way to undo his mental programming. He then meets with T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who informs him he can stay in Wakanda as long as he needs.

The second scene shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returning home to Queens. His Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) inquires about a fresh black eye from his time with Tony Stark. At the end, he inspects his web-slinger and discovers Tony modified it so it emits a Spider-Man symbol.

Doctor Strange also has two post-credit scenes. The first is a scene from Thor: Ragnarok; Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) asks why Thor has brought Loki to Earth, before the two come to an agreement that Doctor Strange will help them if they return to Asgard immediately.

The second scene sees Strange's former ally Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) attack Jonathan Pangborn (Benjamin Bratt), who had previously helped Strange. Mordo makes clear he's a future threat when he describes sorcerers like Doctor Strange as the main problem with the world.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol II set the standard for post-credit scenes with five - three more than any other MCU film. Of course, most of them are just humourous little skits, like Stan Lee talking to the Watchers, Starlord (Chris Pratt) dealing with a teenage Groot, and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) accidentally stabbing Drax with Yondu's arrow. The other two scenes are teases that haven't been paid off yet.

nofollowing Yondu's sacrifice, Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone) reassembles his old team that Yondu was part of in the past. Whether this team reemerges in the next Guardians of the Galaxy or ends up in a Disney+ spin-off, we'll have to wait.

The other scene shows Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), leader of the Sovereign, revealing that she is creating a creature capable of killing the Guardians of the Galaxy. She has named him Adam, which is a reference to the Marvel Comics character Adam Warlock.

There are two scenes in Homecoming. The first shows Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) approached in prison about the identity of Spider-Man, but Toomes refuses to reveal what he knows. The second scene comes at the end of the credits; Chris Evan's Captain America films a PSA on the importance of patience before letting you and the audience know that you've all waited for nothing.

The first extra scene in Thor: Ragnarok shows the reconciled Thor and Loki discussing plans for the future of the Asgardian people when a large spaceship appears just outside of their own. We, of course, later learn in Avengers: Infinity War that the ship belongs to Thanos.

The second scene comes at the end of the credits and sees the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) dealing with the fallout of the revolution on Sakaar.

The first of two extra scenes in Black Panther show T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) revealing to the UN that Wakanda is a technological superpower and pledging to help the world. The second scene shows Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has awoken and appears to be recovered from his mental programming. He's visited by Shuri (Letitia Wright), who tells him he has a lot of catching up to do.

Avengers: Infinity War only has one extra scene, and it foreshadows Nick Fury's relationship with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and her eventual return to Earth nofollowing the Snap. As the effects of the Snap unfold around him, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) sends a communication to an unknown person via a super-charged beeper. And then, he fades to dust.

There are two end scenes in the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man. The one scene at the end is just for laughs; it shows a giant ant playing Scott's electric drumset. The other one comes mid-way through credits and is critical to the time travel element of Avengers: Endgame, as it sees Scott (Paul Rudd) head to the quantum realm the moment that Thano's snaps his fingers.

There are two end-credit scenes in 2019's Captain Marvel, one of which previews Avengers: Endgame. As a group of Avengers discuss the pager found where Fury disintegrated, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) shows up in the room and demands to know what happened to Fury.

The other scene explains how Fury got the Tesseract back from Goose the Cat.

So, the biggest MCU movie of them all didn't include a post-credit scene, but there is a tiny callback diehard fans might've picked up on as they waited through the credits. As the credits begin to wind down, you can hear the sound of Tony Stark beating iron into shape for his first suit.

Spider-Man: Far From Home had two of the most consequential post-credit scenes yet. In the first scene, we see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) finishing up web-slinging around the city when news breaks on a nearby TV. J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) airs a doctored video with Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) pinning his own actions on Spider-Man and revealing the hero's true identity.

In the final extra scene, we see Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) were actually the shape-shifting Skrulls, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn), and they call the real Nick Fury, who's currently aboard a Skrull vessel in deep space.

