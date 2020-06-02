Here's when Frozen 2 is coming to Disney+ in the UK

Disney has announced that Frozen 2 will debut on Disney+ in the UK next month - the streaming service will include the movie from 3 July.

The movie has only previously been available in on Disney+ in US, Australia and the Netherlands so far - but not the UK where Disney+ launched in late March. As Frozen 2 is one of Disney's most anticipated content of recent times, it'll probably form the backbone of a summer push for the streaming service, which apparently boasts around 55 million active users worldwide.

Frozen 2 has been previously available digitally in the UK, but you'd have had to pay for it specifically through Sky Store or other pay-to-download services. As part of the launch, Disney+ UK will also carry a 'making of' documentary called Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 from 26 June.

Disney+ already offers a vast selection of Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, Star Wars and Pixar movies plus all the Disney classics including the original Frozen.

Once again Frozen 2 follows Elsa who, with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, journeys to find the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.