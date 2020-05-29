Disney+ subscribers can now watch 19 seasons of The Simpsons in 4:3 aspect ratio. That's the original aspect ratio for the animated show.

When Disney's video streaming service first launched last autumn, The Simpsons were only available to watch in a remastered 16:9 aspect ratio. But this literally cut out some visual jokes, as parts of the top or bottom of the frame were no longer visible. After several viewers complained, Disney announced it would re-elease the show in 4:3 so that everyone could watch the show as it truly aired.

Now, Disney is giving subscribers a choice between both editions of the show. Here's how to select which one you want to watch.

You need to switch off the remastered aspect ration, as it's the default setting on Disney+ for The Simpsons. Just follow these steps:

Open Disney+ on your device Go to The Simpsons page. (Using a web browser? Then follow this link.) Select the Details tab. Look for a “Remastered Aspect Ratio" toggle. When this toggle is disabled, you’ll get The Simpsons formatted to 4:3.

The remastered aspect ratio for The Simpsons is the default setting on Disney+. But if it's off for you, follow these steps to switch it on:

Open Disney+ on your device Go to The Simpsons page. (Using a web browser? Then follow this link.) Select the Details tab. Look for a “Remastered Aspect Ratio" toggle. When this toggle is enabled, you’ll get The Simpsons formatted to 16:9.

The new aspect ratio toggle should be available on all devices that support Disney+. Keep in mind that The Simpsons went to a widescreen format and high definition during its 20th season, which means all episodes after that are only available to watch in 16:9.