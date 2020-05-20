Disney, in celebration of National Streaming Day, has announced a new Muppets series that will be exclusive to Disney+.

Called Muppets Now, the original series will premiere 31 July on the service. Muppets Now has been described as an improvised situation comedy. Disney first teased the show last August... and then it went silent. Now, it's finally revealing a release date and art for the show, giving eager fans a look at some of the cast, which includes Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

Muppets Now is the Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

Here's the show's logline:

“Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. Turns out, the episodes are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.”

Disney also said Muppets Now is “overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed". Viewers will get to see the Muppets cut loose "with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous".

MuppetsNow will be available on Disney+ in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and India to start. For more about Disney+, including how it works and how much it costs, see our guide here.