Hamilton coming to Disney+ for free on 3 July

After adding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Disney+ just a week after its paid release, Disney is putting another of its big guns onto the streaming platform ahead of schedule.

The filmed version of the hugely popular, multiple award-winning Hamilton will be available for all Disney+ subscribers from Wednesday 3 July 2020.

And, like Rise, Disney is making it available across all regions that have access to Disney+, including the UK, US, Australia and many Central European countries.

Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also wrote the stage musical, Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton - one of the founding fathers of the United States... in song.

The filmed version was directed by Thomas Kail, who used new techniques to capture the performances on stage in a more intimate way than many similar performance movies.

"I'm so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house," said Miranda.

"I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to 4 July weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down."

A Disney+ subscription costs £5.99 per month in the UK, $6.99 in the US, and €6.99 in available regions across Europe.

