It's May the 4th and Disney+ has a few Star Wars-related treats in store to celebrate.

To start with, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available to watch on the streaming platform - a week after it's disc release and in 4K Dolby Vision, to boot. As is episode one of The Mandalorian Disney Gallery documentary, now that the series has ended in the UK.

The fun doesn't stop there though, as a range of new profile avatars are also now available.

You can now choose to be a porg, D-O from Rise of Skywalker, a 332nd trooper, Jabba the Hutt, Bo Katan, Captain Rex, or the Clone Wars animated series version of Darth Maul.

There will also be "art takeovers" on the Disney+ service, designed around the movies, Star Wars Universe and May the 4th itself.

We particularly like the original concept art for C-3PO and R2-D2 by Ralph McQuarrie, chosen as a header.

As well as The Mandalorian's last episode screening in the UK and Europe on Friday, the Clone Wars series has also now come to an end.

Disney+ also added Star Wars: Resistance to the platform recently, so there's plenty for you to get your teeth into today.

