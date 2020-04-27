Disney+ gets Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker on 4 May

It's 4 May soon and that, of course, means it's almost time for the Star Wars Fourth of May celebrations. And, what better start than to make Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available to view on Disney+ for all subscribers?

That's exactly what Disney is doing - the latest chapter in the Star Wars movie series and last in the Skywalker saga will be available to watch on Disney+ from 4 May at no extra cost.

squirrel_widget_187869

That will no doubt irk some who have paid for the film on disc or digital download format recently (we've only recently bought the 4K Blu-ray version ourselves), but everybody else will be cock-a-hoop at the idea of being able to watch all of the films on the streaming service, from beginning to end. And all in 4K HDR to boot.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available on Disney+ in all regions where the service is available too, not just the US and Canada. That means the UK will get it at the same time. The only exception is the Netherlands, which will get it on 5 May instead, thanks to the country's memorial day holiday.

UK Star Wars fans will also have a treat on 1 May with the final episode of The Mandalorian being available that day - ideal timing to whet your appetite for the movie.