Disney+ available on Now TV devices, streaming in up to 4K

As previously promised, Disney+ is now available to view on Now TV smart devices. An application is available to download from the App Store.

In addition, those with a Now TV Smart Box 4K can stream Disney+ content in up to Ultra HD - which is something not yet available on Sky Q.

The Now TV Disney+ app works the same as the streaming service's applications for other devices. You need to register a Disney+ account on disneyplus.com first as you can't sign up through the app itself, but once you are signed in all the other options are available from the off.

That includes profiles for up to six family members and parental controls, including a dedicated kids profile.

It's worth noting, however, that all Disney+ content is limited to an age rating of 12 anyway, so the kids profile is for younger children specifically.

"With the arrival of the Disney+ app, customers can now enjoy Disney’s new streaming service alongside Now TV’s slate of Sky originals, award winning box sets, blockbuster movies and favourite kids shows," said Now TV's managing director, Marina Storti.

"This new addition broadens the range of content available on our devices and helps to further simplify the struggle of navigating multiple TV inputs to find what you want to watch."

The Now TV Smart Stick is available from just £24.99 and, as well as Now TV content and now Disney+, it can be used to access BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and Netflix, among several other free and paid streaming services.

