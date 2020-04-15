Disney+'s hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, is getting an in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary, and now we've got a trailer to dissect.

Called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the new eight-part docuseries will, of course, premiere on the streaming service. It's set to debut on Star Wars Day, also known May the Fourth (4 May). And, like The Mandalorian, new episodes of the show will release weekly, every Friday.

It looks like the show will have some entertaining round-table discussions to offer up, alongside technical looks at how things were made. We get glimpses of a roundtable featuring directors who each helmed an episode in the series, with another looking like it features the principle cast of the show.

We also know that the documentary will feature interviews with the cast and production crew, as well as never-before-seen clips. Director, writer, and producer Jon Favreau has already said that the docuseries should let fans of the show "take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together."

We expect to see a lot of Baby Yoda, though he's technically called The Child. The show is supposed to give a look at the special effects and props used throughout The Mandalorian. It'll even touch on George Lucas’ technology that was used.

The show’s score and connections to other Star Wars characters will also be common themes. Disney is likely hoping this will be enough to whet fans' appetites while they wait for the second season to hit Disney+ in October (provided there aren't any delays due to the ongoing situation globally).