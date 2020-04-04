Disney and its subsidiaries are continuing to adjust the release date schedule for their upcoming films.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Hollywood studios have been forced to indefinitely postpone productions originally set to hit theatres this spring and summer. Now, Disney is providing more clarity about when some Disney, Marvel, and Fox movies will finally premiere.

Here's the full list of upcoming Disney and Marvel films and their new premiere dates.

Artemis Fowl release date: Premiering on Disney+ in summer 2020

Mulan release date: Opening in theatres on 25 July 2020

Black Widow release date: Opening in theatres on 6 November 2020

The delay of Black Widow has caused several other Marvel titles to be pushed back by months from their original release date.

Eternals release date: Opening in theatres on 12 February 2021

Shang-Chi release date: Opening in theatres on 7 May 2021

Doctor Strange 2 release date: Opening in theatres on 5 November 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder release date: Opening in theatres on 18 February 2022

Black Panther 2 release date: Opening in theatres on 6 May 2022

Captain Marvel 2 release date: Opening in theatres on 8 July 2022

Free Guy release date: Opening in theatres on 11 December 2020

Jungle Book release date: Opening in theatres on 30 July 2021

In terms of movies coming from The Walt Disney Company, yes, there are other projects that have been postponed.

Disney's untitled fifth Indiana Jones has been delayed from 2021 to 29 July 2022. The studio's Jungle Cruise has also been pushed back a year to 30 July 2021. Meanwhile, Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures delayed The French Dispatch from July to 16 October 2020.

Oh, and Fox's New Mutants does not have a new release date, but Pixar's Soul is still set for 20 June.

There are, at this time of writing, more than one million cases of the novel coronavirus, a virus that causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19. It's spreading rapidly around the globe and is currently a pandemic with over 50,000 deaths. Governments everywhere have thus mandated quarantines, forcing movie theatres in just about every city, state, and country to shut down.

The vast majority of film and television productions have therefore been deferred and still need to be rescheduled. Each title will need the fullest possible theatrical release across the world, or we suspect their studios and distributors will suffer catastrophic losses.