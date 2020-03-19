Disney+ will be available in the UK and several European countries from Tuesday 24 March and we've had confirmation that you will be able to see the first three episodes of The Mandalorian in its first week.

The first two episodes will be available to watch on day one, while the third will be added to the platform by Disney on Friday 27 March.

Each of the following five remaining episodes of season one will then be shown weekly.

This in contrary to some reports that suggested you will only be able to watch each and every episode weekly, with only the first available initially.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars final season will also start with two episodes being available from launch day. Then two episodes will be added on the Friday that week.

Then, like The Mandalorian, the rest of the episodes will arrive weekly each Friday.

At launch, Disney+ will premiere 26 original series and movies exclusively. There will be more than 500 films and 300 TV series available from the off.

The service is already available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands. From 24 March, it will also be available in the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

Additional European countries, including Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal will follow in summer.

It is priced at £5.99/€6.99 per month, although you can also get a whole year's subscription for just £50 if you pre-order 12-months worth by Monday 23 March.

