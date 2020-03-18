Yesterday, Disney added Frozen II to its Disney+ service in order to provide some respite for parents having to look after homebound children during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is available to stream on Disney+ in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands - all the regions where the service is currently available.

However, it is worth pointing out that those are the only regions where the film has been announced, for now.

It is not expected to be available as part of the launch line-up on Disney+ when it becomes available in the UK and Central Europe on 24 March.

Any UK parents planning to sit down with their children to watch Frozen 2 at home this week can still do so, with the film now available on digital platforms, such as Sky Store, but will have to wait longer for it to arrive on Disney+.

Instead, Disney+ UK's launch lineup is already extensive.

Highlights include a vast selection of Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, Pixar movies, all the Disney classics and much more.

We have also recently learned that its UK and European launch should be unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak, regardless of any extra strain on the online service coming from higher-than-expected subscriber sign-ups.

