Disney has unveiled the full lineup of movies and TV shows you can expect on Disney+ when it launches in the UK on 24 March. There are over 500 films and 350 series, plus original content like The Mandalorian and Togo.

There’s almost too much to watch. So, we thought we’d break down a few of the highlights, so you can begin formulating a plan for what you want to watch first. Keep in mind you'll need a monthly subscription to watch. In the UK, Disney+ will cost £5.99, but there's also an introductory subscription of 12 months for £50, versus the eventual-regular price of £60 for an annual subscription.

Disney+ US and Disney+ UK will have some slight differences in content that's available to watch. Here's what you can watch in the UK.

Only the two solo Spiderman films - Homecoming and Far From Home - are missing from Disney+'s roster of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. But there’s a huge catalogue of Avenger-centric cartoons and the Disney+ Original Marvel Hero Project that might help make up for that.

Here are our top choices from the MCU on Disney+ UK:

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Captain Marvel

Must read: What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?

The only Star Wars film missing from Disney+ UK at launch is the most recent film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, it's not yet available for streaming at all, so expect it to hit Disney+ once it’s out. In addition to 10 Star Wars films, there are original Disney+ series like The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars animated series, as well as a catalogue of older animated Star Wars shows.

Here are our top choices for Star Wars content on Disney+ UK:

The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Clone Wars series

Must read: What order should you watch all the Star Wars films and shows?

If you live in a household with young children and even teenagers, Disney+ will basically become a necessity for you and your family. And a large reason for that is the inclusion of over 20 Pixar films at launch, including more recent releases like Toy Story 4.

Here are the best Pixar films on Disney+ UK:

Toy Story 1-4

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles II

Up

Wall-E

Must read: Pixar Theory: The best Pixar movie order

The Disney Vault is less of an actual vault and more a business strategy that Disney has used for most of its history. Instead of making every film available all the time, its films have been kept in "the Vault” at different times and not for sale. However, Disney+ UK promises unprecedented access to the Disney Vault. It has classics like Cinderella alongside modern hits like Frozen.

Here are some of the best Disney Vault hits on Disney+ UK:

Frozen

The Lion King (the 1994 animated film and the 2019 live-action remake)

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Aristocats

The Mighty Ducks

Disney’s purchase of Fox properties really helped fill out the Disney+ US and UK library. It added popular content like the X-Men franchise from over the past couple decades as well as over 30 seasons of The Simpsons.

Here are our top Fox property choices on Disney+ UK:

The Simpsons

The Wolverine

X Men: Days of Future Past

Home Alone

We’ve already mentioned that Disney+ is basically a must-have for households with young children due to Pixar and the Vault, but another reason is it's an endless well of children's content thanks to The Disney Channel. It has animated shows like Phineas and Ferb and Gargoyles, as well as live-action content like The Suite Life of Zach and Cody as well as Hannah Montana.

Here are our top Disney Channel choices on Disney+ UK:

The Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Gravity Falls

Duck Tales

Boy Meets World

Kim Possible

Check out our guide on all-things Disney+.