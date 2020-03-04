Disney has confirmed to Pocket-lint that over 600 episodes of The Simpsons will be hosted on Disney+ in the UK from launch.

Previous reports had suggested that, unlike the US version of the streaming platform, The Simpsons would not be part of the package as it is still tied up in a deal with Sky in the UK.

However, considering the two brands signed an agreement recently to bring Disney+ to Sky Q and Now TV, it seems they have also compromised over The Simpsons too.

The news was revealed in a tweet by the Disney+ UK account. Pocket-lint since spoke to Disney about its launch offering: all seasons from 1 to 29 will be available on Disney+ at launch. Then, season 30 will be added from November 2020.

Over 600 episodes of The Simpsons + Disney + Pixar + Marvel + Star Wars + Nat Geo = D’oh not miss out! pic.twitter.com/IqRM1BXU6C — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 4, 2020

It's great news for British fans, who voiced their concerns over online rumours that Disney+ would launch without Homer, Bart and the gang.

Disney+ will be available from 24 March in the UK and Central Europe.

A subscription pre-order deal is currently live giving you a whole year's worth of the new service for just £49.99, as long as you sign up before 23 March 2020.

squirrel_widget_187869