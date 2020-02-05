Disney drops release dates for The Mandalorian Season 2 and its Marvel shows

Disney's earnings call was a mixed bag for observers - on the one hand, as the name suggests, it largely involved explanations about how the business side of the media giant is faring.

That meant for discussion of how many people have subscribed to Disney+ so far, and the somewhat major revelation that Hulu will finally break out of North America and expand globally in 2021.

On the creative side of things, though, Disney CEO Bob Iger was also happy to discuss plans for Disney's forthcoming original shows, and to clarify a few details.

Disney+'s first breakout hit has been The Mandalorian, the Spaghetti Western-style Star Wars show that featured the character design masterstroke that is Baby Yoda (The Child, whatever).

Now Iger has revealed that the show's second season will come to Disney+ in October 2020, to give fans a month to circle in their calendars. Intriguingly, Iger also mentioned that spin-offs from the show are under consideration, if any of its characters are particularly resonant.

The rest of the Star Wars news was rounded out by confirmation that Ewan McGregor's Obi Wan Kenobi show is still in the works, as is another featuring Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One.

If Star Wars is one of the jewels in Disney's crown, another is Marvel, and Iger also gave us some release dates for key Marvel shows in the pipeline.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will air in August 2020, a date that had been rumoured extensively, and will see those two so-far B Team Avengers pair up in the spotlight.

Another much-anticipated show, WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision, will follow in December 2020. Finally, Tom Hiddleston will return to his iconic role as Loki in a series in 2021.

All of those were glimpsed in Disney+'s recent Super Bowl ad, so it makes sense that they're now being put on a timeline for fans to anticipate.

Lastly, if that isn't enough Marvel for you, Iger also said that there are fully seven other Marvel shows in some stage of development, including the likes of She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and an anthology series, What If? It's no surprise that Disney's keen to get its money's worth from Marvel properties, but it'll be interesting to see if all of these see the light of day.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.