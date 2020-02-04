Hulu is one of the more popular streaming services, but it's limited to the US and is not available globally. That will change next year.

CEO Bob Iger said on Tuesday that Disney plans to start expanding the streaming service internationally in 2021. Iger also noted Disney has been focusing on the global launch of Disney+, which debuted in November in US, Canada, and the Netherlands. But Hulu is 13 years old and has yet to come to expand to the UK, Europe, and other big markets outside of the US.

"We feel that we need to concentrate on those [Disney+ international] launches, and the marketing and the creation of product for those. And then come in with Hulu, right after or soon after that," said Iger during a conference call for the company's quarterly earnings.

Hulu offers premium content such as hit television shows and feature-length movies. Plans start at $5.99 a month with ads and go up if you want to enjoy a commercial-free experience. There's also Hulu with Live TV, for $54.99 per month, which offers over 60 news, sports, and entertainment channels, plus unlimited access to Hulu's on-demand streaming library.

Hulu currently has over 30 million subscribers. In the US, you can get it with ESPN+ as part of a Disney+ bundle for $13 a month.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.