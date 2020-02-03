There are three Avengers spin-offs coming to the small screen in 2020 and beyond, all care of Disney+. And, we can now see footage of them for the first time.

Marvel Studios aired a teaser trailer during last night's Super Bowl, with brief glimpses of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki.

If you haven't yet seen Avengers: Endgame and don't know what happens at the finale, look away now.

If you're still with us, we can presume you have.

In the teaser, we see Falcon (Anthony Mackie) try out Captain America's shield for the first time - as handed to him at the end of the movie - hinting at the next stage in his character development. We get a brief glimpse of Bucky too, albeit without many clues as to what to expect from him.

Loki appears in what looks like prison garb at the end: "I'm going to burn this place to the ground," he utters ominously.

But, the most interesting sequence of clips are of Wanda - The Scarlet Witch - and Vision in what looks like different American TV sitcom-style scenes, likely to have been trapped in them by some magical force.

There is no indication of when any of the series might air. We do know Falcon and Winter Soldier is scheduled for the fall (autumn), but WandaVision is just "late 2020" for now and Loki might not be added until 2021.

Disney+ is available now in the US and Netherlands and is coming to multiple other regions, mainly the UK and Europe, on 24 March.

