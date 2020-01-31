If you've been wanting the ultimate Baby Yoda collectible figure, look no further. You can now pre-order it directly from Slideshow.com for just $350 (eek!).

Ever since The Mandalorian series first started streaming on Disney+, 'The Child' has become one of the hottest new toys on the market.

Commonly referred to as Baby Yoda - thanks to it looking exactly like an infant version of the Jedi legend - it seems every plush and plastic toy maker worth its salt is trying to come up with their own version of the character.

Whether you want a handmade little soft toy from Etsy or an officially licensed Mattel model, there's no shortage of options.

But if you want the best of the best, and demand the most detailed, true to form version of the child possible, and don't care how much it'll cost you, you're going to want the collectible life-size figure from Slideshow.com.

The collectible figure specialist teamed up with Legacy Effects - a company behind some of the biggest movies' special effects and models - to create an incredibly realistic version of The Child.

Legacy Effects, for reference, built the makeup for Karen Gillan in Guardians of the Galaxy, turning her into Nebula. It also built dinosaurs like the Apatosaurus for Jurassic World. In short: it knows what it's doing.

This particular figure is 16.5-inches tall (41.9cm), stands on a simple deck and features a tan fabric coat. It even has realistic "fuzz on its wrinkled head", undoubtedly making it the most true-to-form model of the character yet.

Pre-orders are expected to ship from August 2020 (possible a month or two later), and are open from now at Slideshow.com.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.