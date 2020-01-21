Disney has confirmed that it will be launching the Disney+ service in a number of European countries from 24 March. The date has been moved forward from the original 31 March date.

Those living in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland will get access to the service from this new earlier date, meaning you'll be able to sign-up and stream all that Disney content that you've been missing out on.

The show most likely to be in demand is The Mandalorian, the highly-appraised Star Wars spin-off which has given rise to no end of Baby Yoda memes.

The pricing has also been confirmed, sitting at an unsurprising £5.99 or €6.99 a month, with the option to pay annually at £59.99/€69.99, representing a small discount should you choose to pay yearly.

The price brings it in cheaper than rivals Netflix, with Disney+ allowing four concurrent streams and up to seven user profiles, with wide support for devices allowing access to the streaming service.

The cheapest way that you're likely to be able to get access to Disney+ is using the Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Roku device, if your TV doesn't support the app. You'll also be able to get access through tablets and smartphones, along with consoles like the Xbox One.

Disney does stress that content may vary from region to region, most likely because of existing licensing deals for particular content. But the good news is this: now you're going to be able to get access to the service a week earlier than you first thought.

