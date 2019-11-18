  1. Home
The cheapest way to get Disney+ on your TV

- It's easy!

Disney+ costs $6.99 per month in the US. But there are a couple ways you can get it for cheaper. Here's what you need to know.

How to get Disney+ for free

Verizon is offering a free year of Disney+ with its Verizon Unlimited and Fios Home Internet plans. It has five Unlimited wireless plans, ranging from $35 per line (minimum four lines) to $90 for a single line. Verizon also has three Fios Home Internet plans, ranging from $40 to $80.

Existing Verizon Unlimited subscribers

  1. Go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page and select Get Started.
  2. Under Already have Unlimited?, select Get Disney+, and then sign in.
  3. On the next page, under 1st year on us $6.99/month after, select Get Disney+.
  4. Accept the Terms and Conditions and select the Enroll in Disney+ button.

Existing Verizon customers who don't have an Unlimited plan

  1. Go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page and select Get Started.
  2. Under Change your plan to Unlimited?, select Change your plan, and then sign in.
  3. Switch to one of Verizon's Unlimited wireless plans.
  4. Go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page to enroll in Disney+.

If you're not a Verizon or Fios customer but would like to get Disney+

  1. Go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page and select Get Started.
  2. Under Switch to Verizon and select Switch to Unlimited.
  3. Under Switch to Fios home internet, select Switch to Fios, then follow the instructions.
  4. Once you've signed up, go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page to enroll in Disney+.

If you've already signed up for a previous, no-longer-available Disney+ deal, you can still get a free year as a Verizon customer. Just sign up for the free year of Disney+ through the Verizon website (using the steps above), and when you're redirected to the Disney+ website, sign in with the login you used when you bought your subscription. Disney+ will still apply the free year to your account.

Grab the Disney+ bundle at a discount

Disney+, which launched 12 November, costs $7 a month (or $70 a year) to subscribe. However, Disney is bundling Disney+ with Hulu (ads) and ESPN Plus for $13 a month. That equals a $5-per-month savings.

Don't forget the Disney+ free trial

Lastly, Disney+ subscribers are eligible for a one-week free trial. Just be sure to cancel within seven days to avoid being charged.

How to access and watch Disney+

The Disney+ app is available on a wide range of mobile devices, desktop browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs. 

Desktop web browsers

Mobile devices (via free downloaded app)

Smart TVs (pre-installed or via free downloaded app)

Set-top boxes (via free downloaded app)

Game consoles (via free downloaded app)

Other devices (via free downloaded app)

