The cheapest way to get Disney+ on your TV

Disney+ costs $6.99 per month in the US. But there are a couple ways you can get it for cheaper. Here's what you need to know.

Verizon is offering a free year of Disney+ with its Verizon Unlimited and Fios Home Internet plans. It has five Unlimited wireless plans, ranging from $35 per line (minimum four lines) to $90 for a single line. Verizon also has three Fios Home Internet plans, ranging from $40 to $80.

Go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page and select Get Started. Under Already have Unlimited?, select Get Disney+, and then sign in. On the next page, under 1st year on us $6.99/month after, select Get Disney+. Accept the Terms and Conditions and select the Enroll in Disney+ button.

If you've already signed up for a previous, no-longer-available Disney+ deal, you can still get a free year as a Verizon customer. Just sign up for the free year of Disney+ through the Verizon website (using the steps above), and when you're redirected to the Disney+ website, sign in with the login you used when you bought your subscription. Disney+ will still apply the free year to your account.

Disney+, which launched 12 November, costs $7 a month (or $70 a year) to subscribe. However, Disney is bundling Disney+ with Hulu (ads) and ESPN Plus for $13 a month. That equals a $5-per-month savings.

Lastly, Disney+ subscribers are eligible for a one-week free trial. Just be sure to cancel within seven days to avoid being charged.

The Disney+ app is available on a wide range of mobile devices, desktop browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs.

