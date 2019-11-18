The cheapest way to get Disney+ on your TV

Disney+ costs $6.99 per month in the US. But there are a couple ways you can get it for cheaper. Here's what you need to know.
How to get Disney+ for free
Verizon is offering a free year of Disney+ with its Verizon Unlimited and Fios Home Internet plans. It has five Unlimited wireless plans, ranging from $35 per line (minimum four lines) to $90 for a single line. Verizon also has three Fios Home Internet plans, ranging from $40 to $80.
Existing Verizon Unlimited subscribers
- Go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page and select Get Started.
- Under Already have Unlimited?, select Get Disney+, and then sign in.
- On the next page, under 1st year on us $6.99/month after, select Get Disney+.
- Accept the Terms and Conditions and select the Enroll in Disney+ button.
Existing Verizon customers who don't have an Unlimited plan
- Go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page and select Get Started.
- Under Change your plan to Unlimited?, select Change your plan, and then sign in.
- Switch to one of Verizon's Unlimited wireless plans.
- Go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page to enroll in Disney+.
If you're not a Verizon or Fios customer but would like to get Disney+
- Go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page and select Get Started.
- Under Switch to Verizon and select Switch to Unlimited.
- Under Switch to Fios home internet, select Switch to Fios, then follow the instructions.
- Once you've signed up, go to Verizon's Disney+ sign up page to enroll in Disney+.
If you've already signed up for a previous, no-longer-available Disney+ deal, you can still get a free year as a Verizon customer. Just sign up for the free year of Disney+ through the Verizon website (using the steps above), and when you're redirected to the Disney+ website, sign in with the login you used when you bought your subscription. Disney+ will still apply the free year to your account.
Grab the Disney+ bundle at a discount
Disney+, which launched 12 November, costs $7 a month (or $70 a year) to subscribe. However, Disney is bundling Disney+ with Hulu (ads) and ESPN Plus for $13 a month. That equals a $5-per-month savings.
Don't forget the Disney+ free trial
Lastly, Disney+ subscribers are eligible for a one-week free trial. Just be sure to cancel within seven days to avoid being charged.
How to access and watch Disney+
The Disney+ app is available on a wide range of mobile devices, desktop browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs.
Desktop web browsers
Mobile devices (via free downloaded app)
Smart TVs (pre-installed or via free downloaded app)
- Android TV devices system requirements
- LG WebOS Smart TVs system requirements
- Roku TV system requirements
- Samsung Tizen Smart TVs system requirements
Set-top boxes (via free downloaded app)
Game consoles (via free downloaded app)
Other devices (via free downloaded app)