Disney+ finally gets a release date in the UK (plus it's coming to Fire TV!)

Disney is set to launch its much-anticipated streaming service next week. Unfortunately, it's limited to the US and a couple other countries. However, the company has announced when Brits can get their hands (er, eyes?) on it.

Disney confirmed Disney+ would be available in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain starting on 31 March 2020. That's a bit of a wait, considering it goes live on 12 November in the States. Also, Disney is saying that launch titles may vary by territory, so we're not even sure what will be available to stream in the UK, but we've contacted the company for more details and will report back.

Marvel Studios films and shows, as well as the Star Wars franchises, will all be exclusive to Disney+. The streaming service will also offer 18 Pixar titles, 13 Disney animated classics from the Disney Vault, 500 films from the Disney library, Disney Channel movies, around 7,000 episodes of Disney TV, over 250 hours of National Geographic, 25 original shows, and 10 original movies.

.@DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/2NqM1JVESb — Disney (@Disney) November 7, 2019

As for those of you who want to watch Disney+ on your Fire TV device, The Wall Street Journal is now claiming that Disney and Amazon have finally struck a deal, which would allow Disney+ to be available on Amazon Fire TV devices for the 12 November launch. Previously, reports claimed the streaming service may not be available on Amazon products due to an issue over advertising.

The Disney+ app on Fire TV will be integrated with Amazon’s universal search feature and through Alexa, which means you'll be able to use commands like “Alexa, play The Mandalorian". Disney+ content will also be present in Amazon’s Alexa discovery features.

For more about how Disney+ works, including how you can access it, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth explainer here.