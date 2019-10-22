Pocket-lint has been keeping track of all the movies and shows coming to Disney+ for months, but Disney has now gone and rounded it all up in a new trailer that's just been posted to YouTube. And it's 3.5 hours long.

Disney's video streaming service is weeks away from launching, and to get you excited for the premiere, it's rolling out a massive marketing campaign, which saw it tweet a 600-plus thread announcing which titles would be available to stream on Disney+ in the US. As a follow-up to that thread, it published a lengthy trailer on YouTube listing each title that will appear on the service.

It is three hours and 28 minutes long, to be exact. Each title has a 15-second scene or sequence from the title presented, so you really get an idea of what to expect. Everything - from big-hits like The Lion King, to lesser-known flicks such as The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin - makes an appearance. We even saw a trailer for Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted. That's a Disney property? Who knew?!

Anyway, Disney+ launches 12 November and will cost $6.99 a month in the US. Will you be joining?