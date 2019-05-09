Marvel has finally released the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame, and while the film seems to serve as a finale to the first few phases of the Infinity Saga, while also closing the chapter on some of Earth’s mightiest heroes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue on, Disney has said.

So, as die-hard fans, we can't help but wonder what’s next.

As hard as it might be to imagine an MCU without our beloved superheroes we've come to love over the past decade of 22 blockbusters, it's comforting to know the universe isn't completely over, and that Marvel has already announced several new films set to premiere over the next five years. Marvel has done this before; we knew the title and release date for Age of Ultron years ahead of its release.

Marvel is sticking to this strategy, having announced release dates for eight films, though we don't yet know titles. Still, there are indications as to what they will be about - with two officially coming in 2020, three in 2021, and three more in 2022. Here's everything you need to know about what's next for the MCU. We've even included details about adjunct films and possible other MCU films in the works.

If you want the spoiler-free version of this guide, scroll to the bottom, where we've appended at-a-glance list versions that you can skim.

Note: We excluded the final two Fox-produced X-Men movies, Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, as Marvel Studios was not involved with them.

Disney has confirmed dates for eight new movies. Both official reports and recent leaks suggest the following titles will be those films:

IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN ENDGAME, THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW.

Release date: 2 July 2019

Freshly unsnapped, Peter Parker heads to Europe for a school-sponsored trip. He’s struggling to deal with Tony Stark’s death. Meanwhile, Nick Fury is pressuring him to be the future of the Avengers and introduces him to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who says he's from a different Earth that's part of a multiverse. While we don’t put much stock in what bad guys say, this would provide Marvel an opening to introduce the X-Men.

Also, while we don’t have much information about the future of the MCU, we do know that Sony and Marvel have agreed to let Spider-Man appear in a total of MCU films. Far From Home would be that fifth film, so, hypothetically, this could be the last time we see Spidey in the MCU. However, we don’t want to live in the world. So, let’s assume the good times keep rolling. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theatres on 2 July.

Release date: Approx. 2020

The Eternals are an offshoot of humanity that are effectively immortal. They each have different types of powers, but depending upon the comic series you’re reading, the characters can be destroyed to the point that nothing but molecules remain, and they can still regenerate. They were Earth’s original protectors and often do battle with the the Deviants, who have similar powers to the Eternals. Confusing, we know.

We figure this will be one of the two movies Marvel has scheduled for 2020 - mostly because of the extensive casting information that's leaked. Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the film, and recent rumours suggest Richard Madden will join her (long live the King in the North).

Release date: Approx. 2020

We know the character Black Widow sacrifices herself in Endgame in order to obtain the Soul Stone and defeat Thanos, but that hasn’t stopped Marvel from moving forward in the MCU, with an untitled Black Widow solo film that will explore the character's mysterious past. The film is currently in pre-production and has Rachel Weisz and David Harbour set to co-star alongside Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanov.

Release date: Approx. 2021

The original Black Panther is the highest grossing solo film in the MCU, with only the Avengers films topping it. Chadwick Boseman is slated to return, and Ryan Coogler is also returning to direct and write the sequel. There’s even been reports about Michael B Jordan returning. While there’s not much else info, it wouldn’t shock us to see Marvel adapt the Black Panther comics written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, A Nation Under Our Feet.

Release date: Approx. 2021

We know a sequel for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stephen Strange is definitely in the works - and it's likely one of the three untitled films coming in 2021. It's also seeming like the villain for the sequel could be Nightmare, the ruler of a dream dimension that feeds off of humanity’s dreams in order to survive. We wouldn’t rule out Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo from having a role in the film, one way or another, either.

Release date: Approx. 2021

Marvel is in the pre-production process for Shang Chi and has attached Destin Daniel Cretton to direct and David Callaham to pen the script. That’s basically all we know about the film so far. Shang Chi is slated to be the first Asian superhero for Marvel, which is a great addition to the increasingly diverse MCU. He’s known as the master of Kung fu, but the character doesn’t possess powers, and that never held back Black Widow.

Release date: Approx. 2022

This third Guardians film was originally slated to hit theaters much earlier, but it was delayed when James Gunn was brought back aboard to write and direct it. We have no exact details about what the plot could be of the new film, but it could see the Guardians looking for Gamora, who was missing at the end of Endgame, or it could reveal the teased-character Adam Warlock, who was previewed at the end of Guardians 2.

Either way, Thor jumped aboard the Guardians ship in Endgame to go find his true self in space, so we’ll happily take two more hours of him.

Release date: Approx. 2022

The final movie we’re definitely sure about is a Captain Marvel sequel. The film will probably occur sometime between the first film, set in 1995, and Endgame, but it’s hard to say when exactly and what would be the conflict that drives the film. The first one ends with Captain Marvel helping the Skrull refugees find a new home. She also promises to return to the Kree homeworld and end the Supreme Intelligence.

On top of all that, Ronan the Accuser makes an ominous promise to return for Captain Marvel. Could a sequel tie up all of these loose ends?

These are films Disney hasn't confirmed, but because it owns the rights to these franchises, the following films are expected:

Release date: Unknown

A fifth Avenger film is rumoured to happen, but we don’t know when or what'll happen. It could be the third film of the 2022 set of films. It would be three years after Endgame. Keep in mind there were three years between the first Avengers and Age of Ultron, and there was four years between Age of Ultron and Infinity War. However, this is a different era of Marvel movies we are about to enter.

Really, since the first Captain America, the MCU was all building toward a confrontation with Thanos. That’s done now, and the Avengers are currently scattered across the universe. What’s the next big bad that could reunite them all and how does Marvel plan to tease it out? Who knows.

Release date: Unknown

Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox means that Marvel will now own the rights to the characters from the X-Men, as well as the Fantastic Four series. Introducing the X-Men is going to fundamentally change the MCU, and we have to figure it’s going to happen. It’s assumed that it will be a total reboot from the Fox franchise without Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The implications are wide-reaching; Right now, the MCU has a few characters with superhero abilities. Introducing mutants is a whole other level.

Release date: Unknown

Completely forget the previous films when it comes to the Fantastic Four.

This is one of the most successful comic books Marvel ever produced, and Marvel recently acquired the rights to the group from Fox. While the Fantastic Four will almost definitely be in a new solo movie at some point, the MCU-related aspect may come in the form of villains we’ve seen the Fantastic Four face in previous films: Both Galactus and Dr Doom are dangerous enough characters to warrant the Avengers reuniting.

Release date: Unknown

Deadpool turned out to be a smash hit, even if the film and it’s sequel weren’t exactly child-friendly. While some initially thought that was going to be a problem, as the franchise was purchased by Disney, it was successful enough to warrant a few F-bombs. But can it be connected to the MCU?Thanks to Deadpool’s fourth-wall-breaking style, it might be as easy as Ryan Reynolds saying "We’re in the MCU now" in the opening sequence.

Either way, expect references to Captain America’s beautiful behind.

Release date: Unknown

There’s a moment in Endgame you might’ve missed that might be a preview of another Marvel comic character making his big-screen debut. As Black Widow is having her hologram conference with a few of the remaining Avengers, Danai Gurira’s Okoye mentions earthquakes in the ocean off the coast of Africa. While this could be just a throwaway line, it could also hint at the debut of the Sub-Mariner, Marvel’s answer to Aquaman.

The director of Doctor Strange and its upcoming sequel posted a since-deleted social media post showing a comic book cover of Strange and Namor, which people took as Namor making his debut in the Doctor Strange sequel. There's also rumours “The Rock” will play The Atlantean.

Release date: Unknown

Blade was made famous in theaters thanks to the Wesley Snipes portrayal in the late 90s, and the character is one of the many Marvel re-acquired in its deal with Fox. There’s been talk about Wesley Snipes reprising the role now that Marvel owns it again. Initial rumours centered around Blade teaching his daughter Fallon Grey to hunt and kill vampires - just like her dad. It's unclear if this film will be part of the MCU, though.

These are more franchises that are part of Marvel and Sony's extended Spider-Man Universe deal:

Release date: 31 July 2020

Morbius is the next film from Sony’s extended Spider-Man Universe. It tells the story of Dr Michael Morbius, who, through trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease, effectively turns himself into a vampire. While the character is one of Spider-Man’s Antagonists, he’s also seen time as an antihero. The film is slated to be released on 31 July 2020 and has actor Jared Leto attached to play Morbius.

Release date: 2 October 2020

Venom was a surprise success that proved Sony’s extended Spider-Man Universe wasn’t as dumb of an idea as we all initially thought. The sequel will feature Tom Hardy returning as the the black Symbiote and figures to see him take on Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. The film is currently scheduled to be released on 2 October 2020.

Release date: Unknown

Another film reportedly being worked on is centered around the Marvel character Kraven, a Russian immigrant who wants to be known as the greatest hunter alive. The screenwriter attached to the project, Richard Wenk, said in an interview that Spider-Man will make an appearance, too.

Release date: Unknown

Initial rumours pointed to these two characters sharing the screen in a feature film, but the latest reports indicate that each character will receive their own films. Still, little is known about these films, and there’s not even been a casting for the two characters yet.

Release date: Unknown

There’s only so many movies Sony can make about the bad guys from Spider-Man before the web-slinger gets involved, right? Eventually, Spider-Man is going to have to take on some of these characters once they lose control (we’re looking at you, Venom). We don’t have anything confirmed about when or what that movie may look like, but, hopefully, it won’t stop Peter Parker from showing up in the next Avengers film.

Here's everything we described above, broken down into three at-a-glance lists that are spoiler-free.

Disney has confirmed dates for eight new movies over five years - and recent leaks suggest the following titles will be those films:

Spiderman: Far From Home (2019)

The Eternals (Approx. 2020)

Black Widow (Approx. 2020)

Black Panther 2 (Approx. 2021)

Doctor Strange 2 (Approx. 2021)

Shang Chi (Approx. 2021)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Approx. 2022)

Captain Marvel 2 (Approx. 2022)

These are films Disney hasn't confirmed, but because it owns the rights to these franchises, the following films are expected:

Avengers 5 (unknown)

X-Men (unknown)

Fantastic Four reboot (unknown)

Deadpool 3 (unknown)

Namor the Sub-Mariner (unknown)

Blade (unknown)

These are more franchises that are part of Marvel and Sony's extended Spider-Man Universe deal:

Morbius (2020)

Venom 2 (2020)

Kraven the Hunter (unknown)

Black Cat and Silver Sable (unknown)

Spiderman 3 (unknown)

Then maybe you'll like our watch guide for Marvel films and TV show before you go see The Avengers: End Game in theatres:

We also have a Star Wars guide for those of you who want to watch those films in the Machete order: