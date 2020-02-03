Marvel released Avengers: Endgame last year, and while that film brought an end to some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and serves as a finale to the first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, otherwise known as the Infinity Saga, Disney has confirmed the MCU will continue.

As hard as it might be to imagine an MCU without our beloved superheroes we've come to love over the past decade of twenty-plus blockbusters, it's comforting to know the universe isn't completely done. That leads to the question of what's coming next, and Marvel Studios has already announced a dozen new films and shows and their release dates, as well as eight other films and shows still awaiting release dates.

So, here's everything you need to know about what's next for the MCU. We've also included details about adjunct films, like the upcoming Morbius film and the Venom sequel, which are part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

NOTE: There are spoilers below.

Release date: 1 May 2020

We know the character Black Widow sacrifices herself in Avengers: Endgame to obtain the Soul Stone and defeat Thanos, but that hasn’t stopped Marvel from moving forward with her character in the MCU. A Black Widow solo film will explore the character's mysterious past. It's set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War, and it has David Harbour set to co-star alongside Scarlett Johansson as the Soviet Union's answer to Captain America, Red Guardian.

Release date: August 2020 (on Disney+)

The first of the new Marvel shows made for Disney+ will see two familiar faces: Anthony Mackie's Falcon and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier. In a bit of a surprise, the bad guy they'll both be tasked with stopping is Daniel Bruhl's Baron Zemo, who was the villain in Captain America: Civil War. They'll also have to deal with John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, who the government chose to wield Captain America's shield.

Release date: 2020 (on Disney+)

WandaVision will see Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff return for an adventure of her own, exclusively on the new Disney+ streaming service. The show will feature Paul Bettany's Vision, who we last saw getting his head crushed in/exploded by Thanos. Early rumours and the first glimpses at the teaser trailer show the couple perhaps living in a false reality created by Wanda based on classic TV shows like I Love Lucy.

Release date: 6 November 2020

The Eternals are an offshoot of humanity and effectively immortal, and they each have different types of powers. Depending upon the comic series you’re reading, the characters can be destroyed to the point that nothing but molecules remain, and yet, they can still regenerate. They were Earth’s original protectors and often do battle with the Deviants, who have similar powers to the Eternals.

A November 2020 release date was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Actress Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the film as the warrior Thena, with Kumail Nanjiani, Selma Hayek, and Richard Madden co-starring alongside her. Kit Harrington has also recently been added as the sword-wielding Black Knight.

Release date: 12 February 2021

Shang-Chi is the first Asian superhero for Marvel to be put on the big screen. Simu Liu has been tapped as the master of Kung-Fu, Shang Chi, and Destin Daniel Cretton will serve as the director. This film will reportedly see the Mandarin as the villain. (The Mandarin is kind of in Iron Man 3, with Ben Kingsley playing the role. However, in Iron Man 3, Mandarin was merely an actor who was paid by the real villain, Aldrich Killian.) A different actor will play the Mandarin in Shang-Chi film and should be more like the comic book evildoer.

As for the Ten Rings mention in the title, Marvel diehards will recognize it as a callback to the Ten Rings terrorist organization that kidnapped Tony Stark in the first MCU film, Iron Man. So, we think Shang-Chi might be facing off with a resurgent version of the terrorist organization led by the Mandarin.

Release date: Spring 2021 (on Disney+)

Tom Hiddleston's Loki is returning!

This time, he's coming to Disney+. However, we won't see more of the Loki who died trying to save his brother in the Infinity War. Instead, the show will be centered around the Loki who escaped after the battle of New York - during the time-travel escapades in Endgame. In other words, a version of Loki that hasn't begun his turn toward the good guys.

Early rumours seem to point toward Loki traveling through time during the series, but little else is known. Michael Waldron will serve as the showrunner for Loki, he's previously worked as a writer and producer for Rick and Morty.

Release date: 7 May 2021

The sequel for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stephen Strange was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, with the surprise that Elisabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff will aid Doctor Strange. The plot for the upcoming film is rumoured to center around something happening within the Marvel Universe, perhaps started by Wanda in WandaVision, which will lead to alternate universes merging in destructive ways, and Dr Strange will have to fix it.

Release date: 16 July 2021

Following the release of Spider-man: Far From Home in 2019, there was the announcement of a break-up between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures that would prevent Tom Holland's Spider-Man from appearing in more MCU filMs Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed, and the studios agreed to continue working together and announced the release date for the as-of-now untitled third Spider-man film. The film will presumably cover the events of the last cut scene in Far From Home, which sees *spoiler* Spider-Man's actual identity revealed to the world.

Release date: Summer 2021 (on Disney+)

What If... is an animated Marvel show coming to Disney+. It's based on comics of the same name. It will feature Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, a member of a race of beings who watch the events of the MCU. Each episode will focus on a different "What if" style question, such as: What if the Fantastic Four never got their powers, or what if Captain America and Iron Man talked out their differences during Civil War?

Release date: Autumn 2021 (on Disney+)

The last Disney+ show announced from Disney at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will see Jeremy Renner return as Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye). The series will feature the sharpshooter training a new female Hawkeye named Kate Bishop, who will reportedly be played by Hailee Steinfeld. There have been rumours that production on Hawkeye was delayed or canceled at the end of 2019, but Disney said the show is moving forward.

Release date: 5 November 2021

Chris Hemsworth is slated to return as the God of Thunder for the fourth Thor film, but he's no longer the star. Instead, he'll be handing Mjolnir off to his former love interest, Jane Foster, who is again played by Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi will return to direct after the success of Thor: Ragnarok, and Tessa Thompson is also returning as Valkyrie, the Queen of Asgard. There's also rumours Christian Bale joins as Beta Ray Bill.

Release date: 6 May 2022

The original Black Panther is the highest-grossing solo film in the MCU, with only the Avengers films topping it. Chadwick Boseman is slated to return, and Ryan Coogler is returning to direct and write the sequel. There have been reports about Michael B Jordan returning, too. While there’s not much info, it wouldn’t shock us to see Marvel adapt the Black Panther comics written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, A Nation Under Our Feet.

Release date: Unannounced

Captain Marvel is one of the newest Avengers, but we know, thanks to the success of the first film, there will be a sequel to the 2019 hit, with rumours linking it to a 2022 date right after Black Panther 2. We have much less of an idea as to where the film will be set within the larger MCU. The first film was set in 1995, and we don't know what Brie Larson's character was up to between then and her appearance in Endgame. There's a ton of loose ends from the first film that could provide the story for another film set in the past. There's also the end-of-credits scene from Far From Home that featured Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury aboard a spaceship, which could be linked to the next Captain Marvel feature.

Release date: Unannounced

This third Guardians film was initially slated to hit theaters much earlier, but it was delayed when James Gunn was brought back aboard to write and direct it. We have no exact details about what the plot could be of the new film, but it could see the Guardians looking for Gamora, who was missing at the end of Endgame, or it could reveal the teased-character Adam Warlock, who was previewed at the end of Guardians 2.

Either way, Thor jumped aboard the Guardians ship in Endgame to find his true self in space, so we’ll happily take two more hours of him. So, perhaps, we'll see more of him as a space-centered character, while the Jane Foster version of Thor remains on Earth.

Release date: Unannounced

Completely forget all the previous films when it comes to this Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four have been some of the premiere comic characters for Marvel since their inception. All that success, however, hasn't translated to the big screen yet, with three films produced since 2005, and none of them being particularly successful. That will likely all change with the next Fantastic Four film, as Marvel reacquired the rights to produce it and add the foursome to the MCU.

It's unknown when we can expect the film, but Kevin Feige announced it was in development at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. It wasn't included in the Phase Four lineup reveal, however, meaning its most likely coming in 2022 or beyond as a part of Phase Five. There's also been rumours of Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards potentially appearing in Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Release date: Unannounced

The first move Mahershala Ali made after winning the Best Actor Oscar was to set up a meeting with Marvel and let them know he wanted to play the vampire hunter Blade. Marvel Studios announced his casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but little else is known about the film. Since it wasn't officially announced as part of Phase Four, we'll assume we won't be seeing the sword-wielding vampire hunter until 2022.

Release date: Unannounced

While most of the excitement with Disney's purchase of Fox Films centered around the potential future films for the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, it was easy to forget that Disney now owns the rated-R superhero Deadpool, and if rumours are to be believed, he'll make an appearance in an end-credits scene in Black Widow. As far as a movie of his own, though, we know that Disney and Ryan Reynolds are working on the project, but we don't expect it to come until Marvel's Phase Five begins in 2022.

Release Date: Unannounced

Disney announced Ms Marvel will be made into a live-action show for Disney+. Ms Marvel's real name is Kamala Khan, and the character debuted in 2013 as a Muslim Pakistani-American from New Jersey. She's become one of the largest recent successes for Marvel comics in the short time since her inception. Since the series was just recently announced, there's not much in the way of information in terms of casting or a release date, but we would figure it will debut late 2021 at the earliest and most likely sometime in 2022.

Release date: Unannounced

Moon Knight is closer to the Deadpool end of the spectrum when it comes to Marvel heroes. Originally a hired gun named Marc Spector, he's saved by Egyptian gods when left for dead in the desert and dons the mantle of Moon Knight. He has multiple personalities and is generally a little crazy. There's not much in the way of casting rumours at this point (fingers crossed for Shia Lebeouf), but the show is expected to debut after Ms Marvel and before the next entry.

Release date: Unannounced

We'll forgive you if you think this is just a girl version of the strongest Avenger, but Jennifer Walters is a character all her own in Marvel Comics. Bruce Banner is her cousin and she gains his powers during a blood transfusion, but she's much more comfortable with a big green alter-ego than her cousin. Of course, Marvel will probably change some of her origin story. She'll be an exciting addition to the MCU. There's still no casting on the Disney+ series yet; it's expected to debut sometime after Moon Knight.

These are films Disney hasn't confirmed, but because it owns the rights to these franchises, the following films are expected:

Release date: Unknown

A fifth Avenger film is going to happen, but Phase Four (aka the next stage) of the MCU was announced without the big team-up that closed out the first three phases. So, we're at least four years away from the next Avengers film.

Also, remember, since the first Captain America introduced the first Infinity Stone, the MCU had been building toward a confrontation with Thanos. That’s done now, and the Avengers are currently scattered across the universe. So far, it seems like the next Avengers installment will see smaller teams of heroes come together, such as the Young Avengers led by Tom Holland's Spider-Man or the all-female A-Force led by Captain Marvel. As far as what could force the whole gang to get back together again, there's been some news about Marvel beginning the casting process for the voice of Galactus, a celestial being known for devouring worlds.

Release date: Unknown

Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox means Marvel owns the rights to a whole host of new characters, including the X-Men. We already know Marvel's working on a Fantastic Four film, and Kevin Feige left people drooling at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 when he said he'd run out of time to talk about mutants. However, there's a problem with adding the X-Men to the MCU, and it can't be solved with an origin story.

The X-Men aren't normal people who fell into radioactive waste and got superpowers. They're an entire offshoot of humanity itself. So, it's a bit more complicated getting these guys onto the screen in the context of the MCU, but considering all Marvel has accomplished already, it won't be long until Wolverine is seen joining up with Spiderman, Captain Marvel, and all the rest of the gang. We expect Marvel to begin laying the groundwork for the addition of the mutant race in the upcoming films before we actually get an X-Men film.

Release date: Unknown

There’s a moment in Endgame you might’ve missed that might be a preview of another Marvel comic character making his big-screen debut. As Black Widow is having her hologram conference with a few of the remaining Avengers, Danai Gurira’s Okoye mentions earthquakes in the ocean off the coast of Africa. While this could be just a throwaway line, it could also hint at the debut of the Sub-Mariner, Marvel’s answer to Aquaman.

There's been a ton of rumours about Marvel making a Namor film since the release of Endgame, with even the Rock being linked to playing the Atlantean. But it seems like it's not a priority at the moment for the company, and out of all the projects on the list, this one seems like it's the furthest from coming to fruition.

Here are more expected films, including the two upcoming films from Sony's expanded spider-verse and the final Fox produced X-Men universe film.

Release date: 31 July 2020

Morbius is the next film from Sony’s extended Spider-Man Universe. It tells the story of Dr Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), who, through trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease, effectively turns himself into a vampire. While the character is one of Spider-Man’s Antagonists, he’s also seen time as an antihero. The recent trailer connects the Sony universe of Spider-Man villains to the MCU by showing a poster of Spider-Man with the words murderer spray-painted on it, a reference to the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Morbius is also expected to feature Michael Keaton's Vulture, the antagonist of the first Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Release date: 2 October 2020

Venom was a surprise success that proved Sony’s extended Spider-Man Universe wasn’t as dumb of an idea as we all initially thought. The sequel will feature Tom Hardy returning as the black Symbiote and figures to see him take on Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. The film is currently scheduled to be released on 2 October 2020 and has Andy Serkis in line to direct.

