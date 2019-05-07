Disney has not only confirmed that a new Star Wars trilogy of movies will be coming after The Rise of Skywalker, but even their cinematic release dates.

The corporation announced its movie release calendar from 2019 to 2027, including films to be made by the newly acquired 20th Century Fox studio, and that includes a currently unannounced new Star Wars trilogy for release in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Amongst them will be numerous sequels based on James Cameron's Avatar. The previously Fox-owned Avatar 2, 3, 4 and even 5 will be released in theatres on every alternating year: 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 respectively.

It's not known yet whether the new trio of Star Wars flicks will be the rumoured new trilogy by director Rian Johnson, or another series also rumoured to be written and created by Game of Thrones' David Benioff and DB Weiss.

As well as Star Wars, Disney has revealed scheduling for its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) phase 4. While the actual details are vague, there will be two MCU movies in 2020 and three more across 2021 and 2022.

And, the announcement includes a new Indiana Jones film too. Spielberg is expected to return to helm Indiana Jones 5 for a 9 July 2021 release, with Harrison Ford to be involved somehow.

Exciting times.