Disney is holding an Investor Day presentation, where it's announcing some major details about its upcoming Disney+ video streaming service.

Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer unit, immediately revealed Disney will “likely” offer all its subscription services -- which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (Disney has a controlling stake in Hulu, thanks to its 21st Century Fox acquisition) -- for one price as part of a bundle. He said Disney “will likely bundle at a discounted price to offer more value for consumers".

Keep in mind Hulu’s monthly subscription is $5.99 with commercials and $11.99 for no commercials, while Hulu with Live TV is $44.99. As for ESPN+, it costs $4.99 per month. We don't yet know how much Disney+ will be, though Disney has hinted it will be cheaper than Netflix.

Disney said Disney+ will be available on TVs, web browsers, tablets and mobile devices, and game consoles. You'll even be able to get it through Roku and Sony TVs. Key features will include the ability to set up profiles, as well as parental controls, offline downloads, and 4K HDR support.

Disney further confirmed Captain Marvel will be a streaming exclusive on Disney+, as will all the Cars movies and even Frozen 2. The company also showed off the Falcon and Winter Soldier spinoff, announced a new MCU series called WandaVision that will focus on Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and it announced a new show from Jeff Goldblum that's produced by National Geographic.

Thrilled to share a first look at Disney+ with you! pic.twitter.com/iiqjFjaNra — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 11, 2019

CEO Robert Iger even gave the world its first glimpse at how the Disney+ app will look and work when it launches sometime in late 2019.

The interface reminds us of a mixture of Apple TV and Netflix. There's a preview screen on the top third of the TV app, while the bottom has several rows with rectangle content icons. The first row looks like it serves up all of Disney's brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Subsequent rows are for recommended content, new TV series or movies, and genres.

On the left, there seems to be a menu, complete with what are likely search, home, add, film, tv, favorite, and settings options. For more about Disney+, including all the rumours and confirmed details so far, check out our guide here.