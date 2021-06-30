While the MCU officially started in 2008, with the release of Iron Man, it's not the first film you should watch.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially over, with the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Phase Four had nearly as many new releases as the first three phases of the MCU, thanks to the first Disney+ MCU series (such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight) as well as new movies (like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). There were also the recent Disney+ Special Presentations like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Phase Four ending means we have Phase Five to look forward to, and Marvel already has several shows and feature films slated to premiere over the next couple years - with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania up next in February. If you are wondering how to get caught up for that movie or where the recent She-Hulk Disney+ series fits in, or which films you're supposed to watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we've got you covered. Or if you simply want to freshen up your memory now as Marvel expands into the multiverse, here is your go-to watch guide.

We've arranged everything chronologically below, but there are additional viewing orders at the end of this guide for those who want to spice things up. Sorry, Marvel comic book nerds, this guide is just for people who want to watch the Marvel films and TV shows in the correct order.

Marvel movies in chronological order

If you want to follow the events of the MCU, you can't watch the Marvel films and shows in the order they released. They're not chronological. So, we're showing you a different order - arranged by when the events happen. The MCU officially started in 2008 with Iron Man, but it's not the first Marvel film you should watch. Start with Captain America: The First Avenger. It released in 2011 and is the fifth film from Marvel Studios. It begins in 1942 - decades before Iron Man.

We're only featuring the Marvel feature films and the new Disney+ shows in this main chronological order. There will be a few spoilers. If you want to avoid that, go to the bottom of this guide for a list of every Marvel movie and TV show. Along with that list, we’ve compiled others.

NOTE: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011 - movie)

Captain America is the fifth Marvel film - with Iron Man, The Hulk, and Thor all having films before. But watch it first, because it's set first... in WW2.

Captain America is the fifth Marvel Studios film, with Iron Man, The Hulk, and Thor all having films before Cap. But it's the first film on our list because the events take place first - during World War II. We see the creation of the super-soldier portrayed by Chris Evans, as well as his first battle with Hydra and its leader Red Skull. The film also introduces the Tesseract, which we later discover is the first Infinity Stone, one of the powerful gems that control reality.

Captain Marvel (2019 - movie)

The second film, chronologically, hit theatres in 2019. But Captain Marvel is set in 1995. We see the hero, Carol Danvers, fall to Earth and hunt for Skrull.

The second film on our list hit theatres in 2019. In Captain Marvel, which is set in 1995, we see the titular hero Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, fall to Earth and begin a hunt for the shape-shifting Skrull aliens. There’s as much action here as there is nostalgia, especially if you're a 90s kid, thanks to scenes with Blockbuster stores and even dial-up internet.

Iron Man (2008 - movie)

According to the official Marvel timeline, Iron Man takes place in 2010, so watch it next. It's about inventor/playboy Tony Stark and his first Iron Man suit.

According to the official Marvel timeline, Iron Man takes place in 2010. It's all about genius/inventor/philanthropist/playboy Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. He is captured by a terrorist organization, the leader of which wants the latest weapons system designed by Stark. However, Stark designs something even more powerful to help himself escape: The first Iron Man suit.

Iron Man 2 (2010 - movie)

The second Iron Man picks up where the first left off: Tony Stark grappling with his Iron Man identity being revealed.

The second Iron Man picks up where the first left off: Tony Stark grappling with his Iron Man identity being revealed. The government wants the technology behind his suit, and when Stark refuses to hand it over, another weapons manufacturer shows he’s willing to do anything to get his hands on it. This film also introduces fellow Avengers the Black Widow and War Machine.

Note: Technically, you could watch The Incredible Hulk before Iron Man 2. Marvel said The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, and Thor all happen around the same time - though The Incredible Hulk released a couple years before the others. Confusing, we know. We've followed Marvel's official guidance, however, and recommend you watch Iron Man 2 first for consistency purposes.

The Incredible Hulk (2008 - movie)

The Incredible Hulk follows Bruce Banner on the run from General Thunderbolt Ross and the military. It stars Edward Norton. (Mark Ruffalo replaced him in 2012.)

The Incredible Hulk follows Bruce Banner on the run from General Thunderbolt Ross and the US Military. Realising he can’t ever hope to control or contain the Hulk, Ross decides to create his own version of the Hulk using another soldier, but he quickly loses control. The Incredible Hulk stars Edward Norton, but Mark Ruffalo replaced him in 2012 and has been the big green man since.

Thor (2011 - movie)

Here we meet Thor, the God of Lightning, who has been banished to Earth from Asgard by his father Odin, all thanks to the trickery of his brother Loki.

The God of Lightning has been banished to Earth from Asgard by his father Odin, all thanks to the trickery of Loki. In order to earn his powers back and control his hammer, Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, must prove he’s worthy. Luckily, he meets a nice Earth scientist, played by Natalie Portman, who can help him set things right before Loki assumes total control of Asgard.

The Avengers (2012 - movie)

The Avengers is the culmination of "Phase One" of the MCU. Now, with all the main heroes introduced, this film gives them a daunting enemy to fight together.

The Avengers is the culmination of the so-called "Phase One" of the MCU. With all the main heroes introduced, the real challenge was finding something daunting enough to force them to work together.

The combined power of Loki, the Tesseract, and an alien horde invading New York City proved to be the match that made these superheroes become friends in life and on the frontline.

Iron Man 3 (2013 - movie)

The final Iron Man film takes place six months after the Avengers' giant fight in NYC. Tony is dealing with the memories of the battle that nearly killed him.

The third and final standalone Iron Man film takes place six months after the giant fight in New York City. Tony Stark is dealing with the memories of the battle that took place (and nearly killed him). The memories lead him to build an army of Iron Man suits so he can always be prepared.

Thor: The Dark World (2013 - movie)

The second Thor film sees its hero return to Asgard after the Loki-led invasion of NYC. He doesn’t have time to rest, however, as the ancient Dark Elves return.

The second Thor film sees its hero return to Asgard after the Loki-led invasion of New York City. He doesn’t have much time to rest, however, as the ancient Dark Elves return. They were once defeated by his grandfather and thought to be extinct. They're back now and seeking the Aether, a powerful weapon that is later revealed to be an Infinity Stone, or one of six powerful gems in the MCU.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014 - movie)

Captain America now works for Shield, but he questions their motives when his closest friend returns from the dead and becomes an adversary, The Winter Soldier.

Captain America has been working for Shield, a special government agency, since the events of The Avengers, but he finds himself questioning the motives of the organization as he learns more about its plans. On top of that, his closest friend returns from the dead and becomes an adversary, the Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan. This film also introduces The Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie.

Guardians Of the Galaxy (2014 - movie)

This film focuses on Peter Quill, a rogue scavenger who forms a ragtag group of outcasts to stop Ronan the Accuser from wielding an Infinity Stone.

Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, a rogue scavenger who stumbles across an Infinity Stone hidden in the ruins of an alien world. In a race against time, he forms a ragtag group of outcasts that includes a talking raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Groot the talking tree, and others. Together, they must stop Ronan the Accuser from wielding the Infinity Stone.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017 - movie)

This sequel picks up right after the original. Peter is forced to confront his past when he comes face to face with a godlike entity known as Ego.

This sequel picks up a few months after the original. Peter Quill is falling deeper in love with Zoe Saldana’s Gamora. And he is forced to confront the mysteries of his past when he comes face to face with a godlike entity known as Ego, played by Kurt Russell. Part of the challenge of placing these Guardian of the Galaxy films in the MCU Timeline is that they seem separate and all take place in outer space.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015 - movie)

The Avengers reunite to tackle a mistake created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner: The AI known as Ultron.

The Avengers reunite to confront a mistake created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner: the AI known as Ultron, voiced by James Spader. If a single robotic version of Ultron is left standing, he can continue fighting the Avengers. This film also introduces new Avengers: The Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olson), Quicksilver (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and Vision (played by Paul Bettany).

Ant-Man (2015 - movie)

Ant-Man started as a cat burglar. Here, he is recruited by Hank Pym to dawn the Ant-Man suit and to stop his technology from becoming weaponized.

Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd as a cat burglar recruited by Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym to dawn the Ant-Man suit in order to stop the technology from becoming weaponized. Pym’s former prodigy (played by Corey Stoll) has recreated the technology in the form of a yellow jacket suit, and Ant-Man must battle him and ultimately save the day on the smallest scale imaginable.

Captain America: Civil War (2016 - movie)

Although it's a Cap film, Civil War features many Avengers, including newbies Black Panther and Spider-Man. Unfortunately, they're all split into factions.

Although it's a Captain America film, Civil War features almost every single Avenger while adding two more heavy hitters to the lineup: Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Unfortunately, the Avengers are split into different factions due to Captain America wanting to save his friend Bucky Barnes, who appears to be responsible for the bombing of a UN session.

Spiderman: Homecoming (2017 - movie)

The web-slinger makes his solo debut to face off with Vulture, a construction foreman who’s recovered tech from the NYC battle in the first Avengers film.

The wall-crawling web-slinger makes his solo debut here, where he faces off with Michael Keaton’s Vulture, a construction foreman who’s become a black market weapons dealer after recovering technology from the New York City battle in the first Avengers film. On top of all that, Peter Parker is also dealing with all the usual problems that come with being a freshman in high school.

Doctor Strange (2016 - movie)

Strange is a world-class surgeon, but a tragic accident takes away his hands. He travels the world searching for a cure and comes across ancient magic.

Stephen Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, is a world-class surgeon, and he knows it. Strange is insufferable to almost everyone who has to deal with him until a tragic accident takes away the use of his hands. Strange then travels the world searching for a cure that will give him back the use of his hands - and he does find an answer, in the form of some ancient magic.

Black Panther (2018 - movie)

After the UN bombing in Civil War, T’Challa must return home to Wakanda and be named king. Once there, he faces a mistake from his father’s past.

After the UN bombing in Captain America: The Civil War, T’Challa must return home to Wakanda and be named king. Once there, he is confronted with the continuing policy of isolation that has helped protect Wakanda. He also faces a mistake from his father’s past in the form of Eric Killmonger, who is played by Michael B Jordan and might be the best villain in any Marvel film.

Note: This film follows the events of Captain America: The Civil War, so you could watch it after that film, but Marvel prefers you watch it here.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017 - movie)

Disney

The third solo film for Thor finds the hero jettisoned across space after the death of his father and the destruction of his hammer by his long-lost sister, Hella, played by Cate Blanchett. He finds himself stuck in gladiator fights pitted against the Hulk, who hadn’t been seen since the Avengers defeated Ultron. Together, Thor and Hulk team up with Loki and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie to take on Hella.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018 - movie)

Ant-Man is under house arrest following his role in the Civil War. But he agrees to help Hank and his daughter Hope by going into the Quantum Realm.

Scott Lang is back, but he has been placed on house arrest following his role in the Civil War and siding with Captain America. He's been estranged from Hank Pym and Pym's daughter, Hope. But he reluctantly agrees to help them, thinking that Pym might be able to retrieve Hope's mother from the Quantum Realm. (Head's up: Save the post-credits scene until after you’ve seen Infinity War.)

Black Widow (2021 - movie)

In Black Widow, we see Natasha Romanov during a period of exile in her life. It takes place after the events of Civil War, but before Infinity War and the Snap.

Unfortunately, it took Black Widow's demise in Endgame for her to get a standalone movie.

Nevertheless, Black Widow follows Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanov during a period of exile in her life. It takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, but before Infinity War and the Snap. It's being built up as a prequel to explain Black Widow's background. We get to see some of her old friends and family as she explores her past, including a fatherly figure, played by David Harbour, who is known as the Red Guardian. He's basically the Soviet Union's answer to Captain America. Most importantly for the future of the MCU, though, is the introduction of another Black Widow, Florence Pugh's Yelena.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018 - movie)

After years of orchestrating things from behind the scenes in order to find all the Infinity Stones, Thanos retrieves them himself. Can the Avengers stop him?

After years of orchestrating things from behind the scenes in order to find all the Infinity Stones, Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin) has decided to go get them himself. The only thing standing in his way are the Avengers, who are currently spread across the universe. To raise the stakes even more, Thanos’ only reason for seeking the power of the stones is to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

Avengers: Endgame (2019 - movie)

After Thanos snapped away half of all life, the Avengers must try to make things right. Five years pass and a slim chance emerges for them to undo it all.

After Thanos snapped away half of all life, leaving the universe in total chaos, the Avengers must try to make things right. Five years pass and a slim chance emerges for them to undo it all, but before that can happen, Captain America and Tony Stark need to make peace and reunite the Avengers one final time.

Loki (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Trying to figure out where Loki stands in the MCU is a brain-breaking activity. We're placing it at the end because the show is about the entire MCU timeline.

Trying to figure out where Loki stands in the MCU is a brain-breaking activity.

The show bounces between the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD and an apocalyptic hurricane hitting Alabama in 2050. It also seems to take place outside of the timeline itself, as we see the inner workings of the TVA.

We're placing it here because it's an inflection point for the MCU. Everything before this point was what was pre-ordained to happen by the series villain: The TVA - or, more specifically, "He Who Remains" aka Kang. Each film prior to this inched the MCU closer to a reality that stopped a multiversal war from happening, but also neatly left Kang in charge of all of reality.

So each film and series from this point on is happening because the TVA isn't there to set things back to proper order, causing the lines between universes to blur.

What If...? (2022 - Disney+ animated TV show)

Jeffrey Wright stars as The Watcher and answers questions like What If Captain Carter Were The First Avenger.

What if...? is the first animated series set in the MCU. It features Jeffery Wright as the Watcher, who is a powerful deity observing all the ongoings throughout the many different universes that make up the MCU.

Each episode features Wright narrating the story of one question from the MCU. For instance, episode 1 is titled "What If Captain Carter were the first Avenger?" The episode that answers that question just happens to be required viewing before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Wanda Maximoff has quietly been one of the most tragic characters in the MCU. Wandavision sees the character take over a small town to create a happier life.

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has quietly been one of the most tragic characters in the MCU. She lost her family in a bombing, which saw her left stranded in a pile of rubble for days with her brother. Her brother then died during the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

She finally found love with Paul Bettany's Vision but was forced to kill him to prevent Thanos from getting his hands on the Mind Stone. Oh, and after killing him, Thanos reversed time and killed Vision again in front of her. All this has led us to Wandavision, the first live-action MCU show on Disney+, which sees the character take over a small town in New Jersey in order to make a happier version of her own life.

Wandavision takes place the closest to Endgame of all the phase four Marvel content, with it picking up nearly immediately after Wanda's returned from the Snap.

Spiderman: Far From Home (2019 - movie)

The last film in "Phase Three" serves as our first look post-Infinity War. The freshly unsnapped Peter Parker goes to Europe on a field trip and meets Mysterio.

Far From Home is the last film of Marvel's "Phase Three", and it serves as our first look at the MCU post-Infinity War, as we see everyone who was snapped by Thanos return to life five years later. The freshly unsnapped Peter Parker heads to Europe for a field trip, but he’s surprised by Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, who need his help against enemies known as Elementals.

This film is set about six months after "The Blip" when The Avengers brought back everyone who had been snapped in Endame.

The Falcon and The Winter Solider (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

This show sees Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier) team up to take on a new threat: An organization known as the Flagsmashers.

The second of Marvel's Disney+ series premiered in March 2021. It sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier) teaming up to take on a new threat in the form an organization known as the Flagsmashers, who've gotten their hands on some type of super-soldier serum like the one that made their former friend Steve Rogers into Captain America.

If that wasn't enough, the pair also has to deal with the government's hand-picked choice to wield Cap's shield, John Walker (Wyatt Russel).

We're placing this series before Spider-Man: Far From Home, because we know it takes place six months after the Snap, which would put us around the spring of 2024 in the MCU. Far From Home takes place just a little later, coinciding with the end of Peter's school year in 2024.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021 - movie)

Sang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings takes place around November 2024 (MCU present time). It focuses on the titular character going against The Mandarin.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings takes place around April 2024 (MCU time), which puts it all the way back before Spider-Man: Far From Home in the MCU timeline. It stars Simu Liu as the titular character who must face off against The Mandarin - played by Hong Kong cinema superstar, Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

Hardcore Marvel fans will recognise the return of Ben Kingsley, too, who played the role of the fake Mandarin in Iron Man 3. This time we get to meet the real deal plus quite a few friendly faces along the way.

Eternals (2021 - movie)

Here we see Eternals created by a Celestial to protect early humans. But the main part of the film takes place about 8 months after people return from the Snap.

This Marvel film actually shows the earliest glimpse so far at the MCU timeline, as we see the Eternals created by a Celestial in order to protect humans from evil beings known as Deviants. The main portion of the film takes some time between four months (or around when Shang Chi takes place) to a year (Spider-Man: No Way Home) after The Blip.

The film is directed by Chloe Zhao, who recently won an Academy Award for Best Picture, and stars Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayek, and Richard Madden. The three of them are superpowered beings that have been secretly protecting humanity for thousands of years.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 - movie)

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man for the third time in this multiverse-breaking sequel that sees the return of past Spider-Man villains.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker for the latest adventure as Spider-Man.

The film picks up where the last Spider-Man film left off, with Peter being accused of murdering Mysterio while having his identity revealed to the entire world. The ensuing public backlash has far-reaching consequences that hurts those closest to Peter Parker, which leads him to Doctor Strange in the hopes the sorcerer will be able to make it so no one will remember he is Spider-Man.

While the film initially picks up in the MCU's version of the summer of 2024, the main action of the film takes place after Halloween in 2024, or exactly a year after the Blip.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022 - movie)

The film, directed by Sam Rami, sees Benedict Cumberbatch back as Strange, trying to deal with the fall out of the spells cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

No Way Home isDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's directed by Sam Raimi (who directed the first Spider-man trilogy with Toby Maguire) and sees Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as Strange, although we recently learned in Spider-Man: No Way Home that he’s no longer the Sorcerer Supreme.

The film picks up where we last saw Strange, helping Spider-man to close a rift in the universe by casting a spell to make everyone forget him. It seems that spell has had some pretty far-reaching consequences, too, as beings from another multiverse soon arrive. This leads Doctor Strange to seek out Wanda Maximoff for help - before he sets off on a multiverse-spanning adventure that is one of the darkest stories in the MCU.

Hawkeye (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Hawkeye sees Jeremy Renner return as one of the original Avengers along with introducing a new Avenger in the form of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

Hawkeye sees the return of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, alongside Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld), who idolises the Avenger and has set out to emulate his skill with the Bow and Arrow. Renner's Hawkeye is in New York City for the holidays with his family when Kate Bishop stumbles upon Hawkeye's costume from when he was the murderous vigilante Ronin during the Snap.

Bishop dons the costume and is seen fighting some bad guys, which draws Hawkeye to her, along with all of the bad guys that would like to get revenge on Ronin. This leaves Bishop and Barton to reluctantly team up in an effort to cover up Hawkeye's time as Ronin for good.

The Christmas setting means the events of the series take place in the MCU's version of December 2024 or about 14 months since the Blip.

Moon Knight (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

Moon Knight sees Steven Grant who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder and learns he’s has been living another life as a mercenary named Marc Spector.

Moon Knight, available on Disney+, stars Oscar Issac as Steven Grant who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder. He learns he has been living another life as a mercenary named Marc Spector. Mohamed Diab directs the series that also sees Ethan Hawke make his MCU debut as Arthur Harrow.

There are interesting MCU clues in different episodes - including references to the Global Repatriation Council, featured in The Falcon and The Winter Solider. But the Disney+ MCU order places Moon Knight after the Hawkeye series - putting it in the MCU's version of 2025.

She-Hulk (2022- Disney+ show)

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a young lawyer who just happens to be cousins with Bruce Banner.

She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a young lawyer who just happens to be cousins with Bruce Banner.

While enjoying some quality family time with Bruce, the pair is involved in a car accident that sees a drop of Bruce's blood land in a wound Jennifer suffered, instantly turning her into a Hulk, but without many of the negative side effects her cousin suffers from.

Jessica Gao served as showrunner and head writer for the nine episode series.

Ms. Marvel (2022 - Disney+ show)

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a teen obsessed with Captain Marvel. She wears a family bracelet that imbues her with powers similar to her favorite Avenger's.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who's obssessed with the Avengers, particularly Captain Marvel. In the process of finishing her costume for Avenger-Con (think comiccon but for the MCU) she adds a finishing touch of an old family heirloom bracelet which just so happens to imbue her with powers similar to that of her favorite Avenger.

Ms. Marvel takes between one and two years after the events of Avengers Endgame.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022 - film)

Christ

Thor: Love and Thunder sees Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as Thor Odinson for a fourth solo film. We say solo film, but there is another Thor in this film as Natalie Portman reprises her role as Thor's former love interest Jane Foster, who's been granted the same powers as Thor by his hammer Mjolnir.

Together the two of them have to overcome the awkwardness of their breakup in order to defeat Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who's out to kill every god.

Taika Waititi returns to write and direct this film after also helming Thor: Ragnorok.

Werewolf by Night (2022 - Disney+ special presentation)

Gael Garcia Bernal stars as Jack Russell, a man who's infiltrated a meeting of the most feared monster hunters in the world, while being a monster himself.

Werewolf by night marks a new entry in how Marvel is telling stories set in the MCU, as it's neither a series or a movie, but a "special presentation."

The hour-long special is set in mostly black and white and stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, who's infiltrated a meeting of the most feared monster hunters in the world.

Werewolf by Night was directed by Michael Giachinno, who's also rumoured to be directing Marvel's Blade film due out next year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Wakanda Forever sees the cast of the first Black Panther film unite to take on Namor, following the death of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa.

Ryan Coogler returned to write and direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing.

Wakanda Forever opens with T'Challa’s death as his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) fails to find a cure in time for his disease. Without the Black Panther, the other nations of the world begin to press Wakanda for access to their supply of Vibranium. When a scientist at MIT develops a way to detect deposits of Vibranium, an underwater vein of Vibranium actually turns out to be the location of a race of underwater dwelling super-humans led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).

Namor blames Wakanda for leading the outside world to his doorstep, and a conflict between the two most powerful nations in the world is soon underway.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+ Special Presentation 2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special sees Drax and Mantis head back to Earth to get the perfect present for Quill.

James Gunn and the cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy filmed this Disney+ Special Presentation while also working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is due out next year.

The Holiday Special sees Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) head to Earth with the hopes of finding the one present that will cheer up Quill (Chris Pratt) for Christmas, which just so happens to be Kevin Bacon. The rest of the Guardians are all here too, including Groot, who is much larger than the last time we saw him. There's also a delightful new addition in Cosmo, a talking dog that was sent to space by the Russians in the 50s.

What's next in the MCU?

