Disney+ is going to break the vault.

Throughout your life, you've seen the commercials: "After 31 March, Disney will stop selling this timeless classic. Hurry! This is your last chance to add Bambi to your collection before it disappears for years to come!" In order to drive demand, each Disney film is only available for purchase for a limited time, after which it is put in the "Disney Vault" and not made available for years until its re-release.

The decades-old program is finally getting put to bed. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed to shareholders that Disney+, the company’s upcoming streaming service, will carry all the classic Disney films that have been kept in the Disney Vault. Expect it to happen "at some point fairly soon after launch”, he said. This shows how much Disney is betting on the success of Disney+.

The company has even begun the process of removing its content from Netflix.

The company is reportedly taking a $150 million dollar hit in its break up with Netflix - and it's all because Disney is hoping you'll subscribe to Disney+ instead. To sweeten the deal, it'll offer 34 movies that are cycled in and out of its vault program. That doesn’t sound like much when you see Netflix debuting new content daily. However, these are movies that are childhood classics and extremely coveted by Disney fans.

Plus, some of them are currently impossible to find on streaming platforms. Try finding The Jungle Book to stream right now, or Cinderella or Aladdin. This is all pointing toward a huge launch for Disney+. Analysts are betting that Disney+ will eventually have 160 million subscribers, about 20 million more than Netflix currently. But it's not just Disney classics that'll get you to pay up; just think about Disney's other properties.

Disney+ will be the only streaming service to offer Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar content, along with the entire Disney catalogue. On top of that, Iger has said Disney+ is going to cost less than a Netflix subscription currently does. For more about Disney+, see our guide here.

It is expected to launch in late 2019.