Key Takeaways ESPN+ offers live games, original content, and exclusive access to ESPN series like 30 for 30. But you won't have access to ESPN live TV channels.

You can subscribe through the ESPN app. ESPN+ actually lives inside the ESPN app and is accessible on most devices and from the web.

You can save money on ESPN+ can through a Disney+ bundle, but just keep in mind doesn't replace ESPN's cable channels.

ESPN+ is a subscription service perfect for sports fans, offering a wide range of content including live games, game clips, highlights from ESPN shows, and exclusive access to ESPN’s original content library such as the popular 30 for 30 documentary series. Subscribers also get complete access to all the premium content on ESPN's website.

You can easily watch ESPN+ by subscribing through the ESPN app. Keep in mind ESPN+ doesn’t provide access to ESPN's live TV channels. To watch those channels, you’ll need a cable subscription, a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, or you can wait for the new ESPN/Fox/Warner Bros sports streaming app launching in fall 2024.

The evolution of ESPN+

ESPN+ is ESPN's streaming platform. It's designed to offer content that doesn't make it onto their cable channels. This includes games and events from the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour, and more. While ESPN+ brings extra coverage for big events like The Masters golf tournament, it mainly focuses on the smaller games that don't draw enough viewers for cable TV.

Disney owns ESPN+, and its BAMTech unit manages the service -- the same team behind apps for HBO, WWE, and others.

ESPN has long profited from cable fees, which made it cautious about moving its cable content to streaming. But change is on the horizon, with the recent announcement of a new streaming service that will feature sports content from ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros, aiming for a launch in fall 2024. It'll likely replace ESPN+.

How ESPN+ works

To start watching, just log into the ESPN app or ESPN.com on any supported device. You'll need a subscription to start watching, of course.

1. Purchase an ESPN+ subscription

A subscription to ESPN+ is available to buy via the ESPN app and ESPN.com. You can only access ESPN+ content after you have subscribed. Log in using your current ESPN account or create a new account via the ESPN app or from the web (here). You'll be prompted to log in or create a new account when buying a subscription. Note: the ESPN app itself is still free. You still get all the same news, highlights, etc.

2. Look for the ESPN+icon and Watch tab

The entire ESPN app was redone with a card-based-like UI a few years back, complete with rounded corners and cool transitions and effects. You'll get relevant news, smarter video recommendations, and more. You'll also see ESPN+ highlighted prominently throughout the app.

That's because all ESPN+ content is designated in the ESPN app with a gold icon, so you can easily see that it’s available with your subscription. ESPN has a revamped Watch tab, too, which has a new black background (whereas all other tabs are light). It's where you'll go to access free highlights, livestreams from ESPN channels (pay TV customers only), and ESPN+ content, which has its own section.

Disney

ESPN+ is in the Disney+ bundle

ESPN+ costs $10.99 a month ($109.99, if you pay annually). You can also access it by buying a Disney bundle, which gets you EPSN+, Hulu, and Disney+ access in one package, priced at $14.99 monthly, although this will include ads playing during your content.

Subscription iption orice ESPN+ Monthly $10.99 per month ESPN+ Annual Plan $109.99 per year Bundle: ESPN+ (With Ads), Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) $14.99 per month

What does ESPN+ include?

ESPN+ promises to offer live games, studio series, and original programs.

Live games

ESPN+ streams “thousands” of hours of live games, though mostly for niche stuff. You'll find live Major League Baseball and National Hockey League games on the service regularly, in addition to UFC fight cards, as well as events for soccer, boxing, golf, tennis, rugby, and cricket. The service also carried its first NFL game during the 2023 season, a matchup in London between Jacksonville and Denver. College sports fans will get the most out of ESPN+ with access to football, basketball, and baseball games, including the upcoming conference tournaments for basketball ahead of March Madness. You can also add on packages like MLB.TV or NHL.TV packages for more money.

Sport/League Live Games Available NFL ESPN+ offers a lot of NFL coverage, but only aired the first NFL game on the streaming service in 2023. MLB Stream nearly every MLB game with the MLB.tv add-on. NHL Over 1,000 out of market games available through the NHL Power Play add-on. PGA Tour Live coverage of PGA Tour events like the Masters with exclusive cameras on the course. Soccer Live coverage of Soccer matches from Bundesliga and La Liga, as well as coverage of tournaments like the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Copa Del Ray. Combat Sports ESPN+ offers 40 UFC events a year in addition to its coverage of the sport. College Football Coverage of more than 500 games during the 2023 season. College Basketball Over 4,200 college basketball games are carried on ESPN+, including conference tournament games which help set the field for March Madness.

Original content

Yes, ESPN+ has live events but it also has original programming, exclusive studio shows, and a deep catalogue of content (including titles like E:60 and OJ: Made in America). ESPN+ is also the only place you’ll find the entire archive of the 30 for 30 documentary film series.

When a new 30 for 30 airs on cable, pay TV customers will briefly be able to watch it on demand, but then, it’ll go to ESPN+. Many films will also be exclusive to ESPN+.

ESPN+

What doesn't ESPN+ include?

ESPN+ is not a replacement for the traditional ESPN cable channel -- but rather a supplement to it. It enriches your sports viewing options with exclusive games, events, and original programming that you won't find on ESPN's cable channels. However, it's important to note that ESPN+ doesn't carry some of ESPN's headline broadcasts like live NBA games, Monday Night Football, and Sunday Night Baseball. While the service does provide access to one free MLB and NHL game each day during their seasons, these are subject to blackout rules.

Additionally, ESPN+ does not grant access to ESPN's live TV channels. For those, you'll need a traditional cable subscription, a subscription to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV.

Yes, subscribing to ESPN+ is a great idea if you love sports and want access to exclusive games, special events, and shows that you can't find on regular ESPN channels. It's perfect for following less mainstream sports or leagues. Just keep in mind, it won't give you live NBA games or Monday Night Football.

If you already use Disney+ or Hulu, getting ESPN+ in a bundle could save you money and offer even more entertainment.

Looking ahead, ESPN+ is set to become part of a new service in fall 2024. It'll combine live sports from ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros into one streaming platform. While details suggest this new service may be on the pricier side, it could be a comprehensive sports streaming option. With ESPN+ included, it'll be a hub for sports fans seeking a wide range of content.

ESPN+ ESPN+ is a streaming service offering a wide range of sports content, including exclusive live games, events, and original programming not available on traditional ESPN channels. It costs $10.99 per month, or you can save with an annual subscription for $109.99, and there's an option to bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month. See at ESPN

More ESPN+ FAQs

Q. How to access and watch ESPN+

The new ESPN+ service is not a standalone app. It lives inside the existing ESPN app, which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, game consoles, and streaming TV boxes and players. ESPN+ also works on the web. GSee the table below for the full list of currently supported devices.

If you want to watch from... Choose a supported device... Web Browsers Supported web browsers Mobile Devices iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Amazon Fire tablets TV & Streaming Devices Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, Xfinity Flex, Xumo TV

Q. What quality are ESPN+ streams?

ESPN+ video streams in high definition at 60 frames per second.

Q. Can you have multiple ESPN+ streams?

Five simultaneous streams are allowed per ESPN+ account.

Q. Does ESPN+ have any ads?

Yes, ESPN+ does have ads. They play in the spots where you'd usually see commercial breaks during live sporting events. The original content also has ads that will play as well. There's no ad-free tier for the service.

Q. Where is ESPN+ available?

ESPN+ is currently only available in the US.