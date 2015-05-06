Indiana Jones 5 confirmed: Indiana Jones and the Stairlift of Fear, anybody?

Not content with one Lucasfilm exclusive, having published a stack of photos taken on the set of the new Star Wars film, Vanity Fair has followed it up with news that there will be another Indiana Jones sequel.

While talking about The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told the magazine that the company, now owned by Disney, will definitely make another Indiana Jones movie. "[It] will one day be made inside this company. When it will happen, I’m not quite sure. We haven’t started working on a script yet, but we are talking about it," she said.

The studio better get a wriggle on if they want Harrison Ford to reprise his role however, as he is already 72-years-old. It might be that the series is rebooted though, with a younger actor taking the mantle - after all, it works for the James Bond franchise.

Vanity Fair does hint that Spielberg could retake the reins though, citing the fact that Kennedy herself is a close compatriot of the director and was attached as executive producer on all of his projects from 1982 to 2012.

Now all we want is a sequel to Willow and we'll be happy.