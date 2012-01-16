  Lovefilm announces new Disney deal to stream ABC

Lovefilm has announced a deal with Disney, which will enable it to stream a wide variety of ABC programming to its members, bringing access to some popular American TV, including Grey's Anatomy and Desperate Housewives.

Beginning this month you'll be able to get a shed full of ABC content, this marking the latest TV content deal with a major studio to be announced by Lovefilm and joins previous deals with Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures.

Programming that becomes available with the new deal includes Castle, all six seasons of Lost, Ghost Whisperer and Happy Endings. All this, along with medical drama Grey's Anatomy and Desperate Housewives.

Lovefilm says that: "Shows will be launched as full seasons after their first run on UK pay and/or free TV. Previous seasons of some series will even be available to members before the next season airs on UK television."

Lovefilm recently introduced an unlimited streaming-only package which provides access to Lovefilm Instant for an introductory price of £4.99 per month. A price that becomes more appealing as its library continues to grow.

This is also an important deal when you consider the recent launch of Netflix in the UK and one which shows both businesses and customers that Amazon-owned Lovefilm is going all-out to secure the market.

Lovefilm or Netflix? Let us know in the comments.