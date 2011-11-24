  1. Home
Disney movies available to rent on YouTube

|
Disney and YouTube are set to bring hundreds of classic movies to the video streaming website, as post on the YouTube blog revealed a small selection of the films to come. Titles like Cars and Pirates of the Caribbean as well as animation classics like Alice in Wonderland and Winnie the Pooh are on there way.

The news comes on the back of an earlier deal which will see YouTube host hundreds of Disney titles on its movie service, which is rapidly growing in size. As it stands YouTube.com/movies features a vast selection of films available for download. Already numbering in their thousands, since the services recent launch, major studios are now getting involved. 

YouTube also plans on adding things like behind the scenes clips and interviews, via its Movie Extras section. Movies are currently priced at around £3.49 per rent. These Disney additions could mean a rapid way of keeping the kids quiet at Christmas. That or fulfilling a Pixar obsession from the comfort of your laptop. Toy Story all the way! 

What do you think of YouTube Movies? Let us know in the comments below... 

