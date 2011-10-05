  Disney classics to get 3D treatment

Disney is to make 3D versions of the Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid following the success of the release of Lion King 3D in the cinemas.

The new versions will be in cinemas over the next two years with Beauty and the Beast kicking off the start of the 3D remakes in January.

The Lion King 3D, which has been on release in the US and is due in the UK in October has already netted the company a further $80m in box office sales 17 years after it was first in cinemas.

“Great stories and great characters are timeless, and at Disney we’re fortunate to have a treasure trove of both,” says Alan Bergman, president of Walt Disney Studios smelling the potential to earn more cash and ride the 3D wave. “We’re thrilled to give audiences of all ages the chance to experience these beloved tales in an exciting new way with 3D – and in the case of younger generations, for the first time on the big screen.”

Disney has already set the release dates of the new movies so you can jot them in your diary.

Beauty and the Beast will be in cinemas in the US on the 13 January 2012, Finding Nemo will be in cinemas on the 14 September 2012, Monsters, Inc the 18 January 2013, and The Little Mermaid 13 September 2013. Disney is expected to bring the movies to the UK shortly after.

Disney also confirmed that Monsters University, a prequel to the original film, arrives in cinemas in Disney Digital 3D on 21 June 2013.

Pocket-lint went to the UK premiere of The Lion King 3D and have to say that it the move to 3D is very good with Disney choosing its moments to play to the three dimensional technology and when to hold back. Like many 3D movies it is easy to take it or leave it, however if you want that extra punch it certainly delivers. We especially enjoyed the opening sequence and the fight seen at the end that sees Scar jumping out of the flames and straight towards you.

Where the new movies will be a success is that they will allow many to see the films at the cinema for the first time after watching the movies at home. That will be a compelling enough reason for many regardless of whether they have to wear glasses for the privilege or not.