Denon launches DVD-1800BD Blu-ray player in the UK
Denon has announced the UK launch of its DVD-1800BD Blu-ray player, describing the device as "entry level" offering an "extremely attractive price point".
The player boasts modest specs including Blu-ray Profile 1.1, or "Bonus View" but not the all-singing BD-Live features that the newest next-gen discs will feature.
As per usual with Denon, the focus is on audio and visual quality with the company promising high performance from the new device.
The DVD-1800BD features HDMI 1.3a with Deep Color and Bonus View support, full bitstream output of Dolby and DTS-HD audio formats, as well as 1080p scaling from DVDs and 2-channel analogue audio output.
Already launched in the States for $749, the DVD-1800BD will be available in the UK from December, in premium silver and black, at a suggested retail price of £600.
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
- Google Chromecast tips and tricks: 15 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Five reasons to get a VPN: Streaming Pay-Per-View boxing to sports online
- Denon announces Heos HomeCinema HS2 soundbar with 4K video and hi-res audio support
- Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
- Apple is investing $1 billion in original programming, will begin streaming next March
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
Comments