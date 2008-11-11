Denon launches DVD-1800BD Blu-ray player in the UK

Denon has announced the UK launch of its DVD-1800BD Blu-ray player, describing the device as "entry level" offering an "extremely attractive price point".

The player boasts modest specs including Blu-ray Profile 1.1, or "Bonus View" but not the all-singing BD-Live features that the newest next-gen discs will feature.

As per usual with Denon, the focus is on audio and visual quality with the company promising high performance from the new device.

The DVD-1800BD features HDMI 1.3a with Deep Color and Bonus View support, full bitstream output of Dolby and DTS-HD audio formats, as well as 1080p scaling from DVDs and 2-channel analogue audio output.

Already launched in the States for $749, the DVD-1800BD will be available in the UK from December, in premium silver and black, at a suggested retail price of £600.