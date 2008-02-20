  1. Home
Denon launches ultimate in home cinema systems

If you have a spare £10,000 floating around (as many of you will), why not check out Denon's latest Home Cinema system?

The Imperial Death Star Home Cinema (obviously named by a Star Wars fan) or A1HD combo delivers 3000 watts of high-def home cinema technology.

The A1HD combo is Denon’s first AV component system for a decade and is claimed to be "the most advanced, most powerful and best-sounding Home Cinema System available".

The system is hand-built in Denon’s factory in Shirakawa, Japan.

It comprises the DENON AVP-A1HD pre-amp and processor, which is a cool £4999.99.

The Pre Amplifier offers balanced XLR out, advanced AL24 multi channel and a music enhancer for compressed audio.

Maintenance is carried out remotely using the Internet.

THX Ultra2 Reference Class 10-Channel power Amp is also a mere £4999.99.

It has a mono block construction, bridge and bi-amp function and uses an independent 10 channel power supply, and every channel can be assigned separately.

Over all - the system delivers HDMI 1.3a with two HDMI outputs; Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD decoders; Deep Colour and xvYCC support and Auto Lip Sync.

Denon adds that the system also includes "full networking capabilities" including built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

It is iPod Ready (using the Denon ASD-1R); and supports music streaming from PCs and Macs, as well as photo streaming; and more than 7000 radio stations.

