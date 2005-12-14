  Denon goes budget with new 7.1 home cinema system

If you thought that Denon only made really expensive home cinema kit then think again. The company has just launched a budget model that comes in at £249.99.

Buyers of the Denon AVR-1706 will get 7.1 channel surround sound, the latest 32 bit DSP, Seven 110 watt amplifiers and Denon's Fast Auto Setup and full On Screen Displays to help setup to get you started.

The unit comes with multiple inputs and new features over the 1705 including Audio Delay for lip-sync with Prog, Scan DVD Players 0-200ms, 2 x coax digital inputs, three HDTV ready component video inputs (100 MHz), and Direct One-Button Access to Dolby Night-Mode.

The Dolby Night-Mode is basically a dynamic range compressor that reduces the peak output of Dolby Digital sources, so that explosions and other effects are rendered at a similar level to speech and music. As its name suggests, it helps give a more natural effect when listening at low volumes, for example at night.